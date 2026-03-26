Game 1 - March 26 - GUE at WSR

Published on March 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







It's game 1 of the 2026 OHL Playoffs!

Be a part of the Official Storm Watch Parties for the 2026 OHL Playoffs as your Guelph Storm takes on the Windsor Spitfires in round 1. Join Storm fans and representatives from the Guelph Storm at the game 1 and 2 Watch Parties to cheer on the team as the puck drops on the 2026 OHL Playoffs, plus the chance to win great prizes during both intermissions.

Game 1 Watch Party

Where: Montana's Guelph

When: Thursday, March 26th, starting at 6:30pm

Call the restaurant directly to book, 519-766-1549. Montana's Guelph, 201 Stone Road.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Ethan Miedema

4th overall pick of the Windsor Spitfires in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection

Has appeared in 41 playoff games between Windsor and Kingston, notching 3 goals, 4 assists for 7 points, and 35 penalty minutes

Who to Watch - Windsor Spitfires

Liam Greentree

34th overall pick of the Windsor Spitfires in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection

Has appeared in 15 playoff games, notching 14 goals, 11 assists for 25 points, and 6 penalty minutes

First Round Series vs. Windsor Spitfires

Game 1 - Thursday, March 26 @ WSR 7:05pm

Game 2 - Saturday, March 28 @ WSR 7:05pm

Game 3 - Tuesday, March 31 vs. WSR 6:30pm

Game 4 - Thursday, April 2 vs. WSR 7:07pm

Game 5 - Saturday, April 4 @ WSR 7:05pm *

Game 6 - Monday, April 6 vs. WSR 6:30pm *

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 7 @ WSR 7:05pm *

* -if necessary

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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