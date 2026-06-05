Grant Spada and the Guelph Storm Announce the Launch of Spada Strong

Published on June 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph Storm blueliner Grant Spada is proud to announce the launch of Spada Strong, an initiative focused on uplifting and supporting those living with childhood cancer.

"Real strength is choosing hope over fear-every single time. My mom didn't just fight cancer, she changed the way I see life," said blueliner Grant Spada. "When everything around her said to be afraid, she chose faith. When the outcome was uncertain, she chose to believe in something better. She faced everything with courage, trust, and a mindset that refused to give up."

Grant will be raising funds to be donated to McMaster Children's Hospital, which is one of Canada's largest pediatric academic care teaching hospitals. Located in Hamilton, Ont., the hospital is home to one of the fastest-growing kids-only emergency departments, as well as one of the most advanced neonatal intensive care units in the country. In addition to the monetary donations, Spada and the Guelph Storm will be welcoming pediatric patients to various home games as "Spada's Star of the Game", with the hope of providing a meaningful way to brighten their day. Each Star of the Game will be recognized by the team, receive complimentary tickets to the game, and meet with Grant post-game.

When Grant was growing up, his mother, Alison Spada, was diagnosed with stage three brain cancer and underwent four major surgeries during her journey. While this is something most cannot imagine, what stuck out to Grant was how his mother faced this battle, "She had belief in her heart and soul that she was going to make it through, and she held onto that no matter what," said Spada.

Fast forward to June 2026, it has now been eight years with no hospital stays, and eight years of stable MRIs for Alison. The kind of strength and resiliency that Alison continues to display is something Grant carries with him into all of his endeavors, both on and off the ice.

"What means the most to me is that through all of it, she never stopped being there for my sister and me. Every game, every moment - she's always been our biggest supporter," said Grant. "She's my hero, and because of her, I've learned what real strength looks like. It's not always about getting through the hardest moments, but how you carry yourself through them, how you believe, and how you keep going."

Alison is Grant's inspiration for starting Spada Strong. His goal is not simply to share his mother's story, but to unite with the many who have been touched by cancer in their lives. He wants to honour the children who are going through their own battles, to provide additional hope and support towards their fight.

Donations to Spada Strong can be made here. Throughout the 2026/2027 season, other forms of fundraising and engagement will be announced.

"If you are in a place where you can support, donate, or even simply share this message, it means more than you know," added Grant.

Please contact Public Relations and Social Media Coordinator Lisa Della Mattia, [email protected], with any questions.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2026

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