Spitfires Sign 2025 3rd Round Pick Ty Bergeron to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on June 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of forward Ty Bergeron to the Red, White and Navy!

Bergeron was selected in the third round, 45th overall, by the Spitfires in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection draft. The Flat Rock, Michigan native stands at 6'2 and weighs 185lbs.

Bergeron played his minor hockey with the Detroit Honeybaked organization. During his 2023-2024 season, he recorded 47 goals and 57 assists for 104 points in 76 games. In his 2024-25 draft season, Ty had 62 goals and 78 assists for 140 points in 90 games.

Following his selection by Windsor, Bergeron joined the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL), where he posted 6 goals and 14 assists for 20 points in 55 games. In the playoffs, the Lumberjacks made it to the finals but lost to the Sioux Falls Stampede. Bergeron had 4 points (2 goals and 2 assists) in 16 playoff games. In other competitions, Bergeron played for the U-17 National Team Development Program and played in 9 games while recording a goal and an assist. He also played in the U-17 World Hockey Challenge for Team USA and had 1 goal and 1 assist in 4 games.

The Flat Rock, MI native is excited to be joining the club.

"It feels awesome to sign with the Windsor Spitfires" Bergeron said. "I'm just really looking forward to getting the season started!"

Bill Bowler spoke on Bergeron putting pen to paper.

"Ty is a complete player with high energy and compete" GM Bill Bowler said. "He plays a prostyle game, and we welcome him and his family to the Spitfires."







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