Illia Shybinskyi Commits to St. Lawrence University
Published on May 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Illia Shybinskyi has committed to St. Lawrence University for the 2027-2028 season.
Shybinskyi, a native of Kyiv, Ukraine, was selected by the Storm in the 5th round of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. In his rookie season, he registered 19 goals and 25 assists for 44 points through 60 games played.
"I'm honoured to be committing to St. Lawrence University," said Illia. "It's exciting to get the opportunity to play in the OHL and the NCAA. I'm not thinking about the jump yet, as we have a big season ahead. That's what I'm focused on. I can't wait to get started back in Guelph with all the boys.
In April 2026, Illia represented Ukraine at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, where he notched 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) in 5 games.
St. Lawrence University is a private liberal arts college. Their Men's Hockey team, the Saints, are a NCAA Division 1 program that competes in the Eastern College Athletic Conference.
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