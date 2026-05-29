You Can Betts on Him: Gavin Betts Emerges as Kingston's Next Star

Published on May 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







After entering the season with plenty of expectations, Gavin Betts quickly proved he was ready for the spotlight. The 17-year-old netminder emerged as one of the club's biggest bright spots during the 2025-26 campaign, establishing himself as a key piece of the organization's future.

Betts stepped into a much larger role this season following significant changes to Kingston's crease with veteran netminders Charlie Schenkel and Mason Vaccari leaving the organization and he never looked out of place. Calm under pressure and confident in the crease, the Toronto native delivered several standout performances throughout the year, including his first OHL shutout and multiple Goalie of the Week honours at the league level.

The former second-round OHL Priority Selection pick showcased his athleticism and poise night after night, helping keep the Frontenacs competitive during a season focused heavily on youth development. Betts finished the year with 21 wins and a team-best 2.81 GAA among Kingston goaltenders, continuing to build momentum as one of the top young goaltenders in the league.

His emergence was about more than statistics. Betts consistently gave the Frontenacs a chance to win, earning praise for his maturity and composure despite his age. Whether it was shutting the door in tight games or standing tall during high-pressure moments, he showed the qualities of a future franchise goaltender.

As the Frontenacs continue building toward the future, Gavin Betts has made one thing clear; the crease in Kingston is in very good hands.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 29, 2026

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