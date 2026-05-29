Petes Announce 2026 Education Fund Scholarship Winners

Published on May 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Defenceman Colby Kekki with the U18 AAA Petes

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: David Pickering) Defenceman Colby Kekki with the U18 AAA Petes(Peterborough Petes, Credit: David Pickering)

(Peterborough, ON) - Each year, the Peterborough Petes Education Fund awards two scholarships to local players from the Peterborough Petes U18 AAA team and the Peterborough IceKats U18 AA team.

"The Peterborough Petes Education fund was established by former Petes Board of Director's member Pat Casey in the late 1970's. We are proud to continue to give out these scholarships each year to deserving athletes and students. Pat always knew that education was a critical part of the Peterborough Petes program and his work has allowed for these scholarships to continue to current students and athletes," said Rod McGillis, Peterborough Petes Vice President who oversees the Petes Education Fund with Mike Martone and Laura Kennedy.

This year's award winners, as selected by their coaches, are Colby Kekki and Olivia Lewington.

Kekki, a defenceman from Peterborough, attends Crestwood Secondary school and featured for the U18 AAA Petes this season where he was coached by Scott Roche.

"Being picked for this award means a lot to me, especially being chosen by my coaches," noted Kekki. "I'm really thankful to the Petes organization for all the support this year. Playing for the U18 Petes was a great experience and helped me grow a lot both on and off the ice. I'm honoured to receive this award and grateful for everyone who was part of the season."

"Colby Kekki has been an outstanding member of our U18 AAA Petes hockey program over the past two seasons," said Roche. "He played a key role on our blueline, regularly logging heavy minutes in critical situations. Beyond his play on the ice, Colby was a quiet leader and respected teammate. One of the most impressive examples of his commitment and character is that Colby never missed a single game during his two years with our organization. Most importantly, Colby is an exceptional young man who represents our program with class and humility."

Lewington, a centre from Peterborough, also attends Crestwood Secondary School and played for the U18 AA IceKats this season where she was coached by Chris Moher.

"Thank you so much to the Peterborough Petes organization for this generous award," exclaimed Lewington. "I am truly honoured! I would also like to thank the Peterborough IceKats and my coach Chris Moher. I played for the IceKats for 11 years and some of my best memories have been spent on the ice with my teammates and coaches. Hockey is more than a sport, it has helped me make friends and develop skills off the ice! I am looking forward to going to university in the fall to study nursing at Trent University. Hockey will always be a part of my life and I hope to give back to the Peterborough hockey community in the years to come."

"Olivia was an exceptional captain for the U18 AA IceKats during her final season of minor hockey in Peterborough," said Moher. "A proud IceKat for many years, she consistently demonstrated a selfless, team first attitude and led by example both on and off the ice. Her competitive spirit, dedication and unwavering consistency earned the respect of her teammates and coaches alike, making her a deserving recipient of this award."

The Peterborough Petes Education Fund also gives our six $500.00 scholarships to each local high school (St. Peter, TASS, Adam Scott, Kenner, Crestwood and Holy Cross) to be presented to a graduating student (not necessarily an athlete) who has improved themselves through their hard work during their high school years.

"The Peterborough Petes would also like to thank the Petes AAA minor hockey organization for running the 50/50 at Peterborough Petes home games and for their support of the Petes," continued McGillis.

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