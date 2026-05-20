Alex Misiak Showed Signs of Stardom in First Half Season with Frontenacs

Published on May 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







After arriving in Kingston midway through the 2025-26 campaign, Slovakian forward Alex Misiak quickly became an important piece of the young and evolving Kingston Frontenacs lineup. Acquired from the Erie Otters in January, Misiak brought a combination of skill, physicality, and international experience that helped strengthen the Frontenacs down the stretch.

The 18-year-old forward adapted quickly after the move, providing offensive production and versatility in a variety of situations. Misiak finished among Kingston's team leaders in assists and power play scoring, while also bringing a competitive edge every night. His ability to play with pace and create opportunities around the offensive zone helped him fit seamlessly into the Frontenacs' forward group.

His playoff experience, combined with his appearance for Slovakia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship earlier in the season, added valuable maturity to Kingston's young roster.

Still eligible to return next season, Misiak's strong finish with the Frontenacs provided an exciting glimpse of what's ahead. With another offseason to continue developing and build chemistry with Kingston's young core, the skilled Slovak forward looks poised to play an even larger role in the Black and Gold moving forward, especially alongside fellow countryman Tomas Pobezal.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2026

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