Attack Enlist Alumnus Keenan Reynolds to Lead Bears into New Era

Published on May 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







OWEN SOUND, ON - Owen Sound Attack Governor and President Tyler Nother announced today the hiring of Attack alumnus Keenan Reynolds as the organization's new Head Coach.

A native of Ottawa, Ontario, and former 4th-round pick of the Attack in the 2014 OHL Priority Selection, Reynolds joins the Attack following four seasons of junior hockey coaching experience, including stops with the Nepean Raiders (CCHL), Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL), and most recently the Erie Otters (OHL), where he served as an Assistant Coach during the 2025-26 season.

Following his playing career, Reynolds utilized the OHL scholarship program to earn a Bachelor of Arts (High Distinction) in Political Science from Carleton University before later completing his MBA at Smith School of Business. During that time, he continued to grow his experience in coaching and player development while also leading several successful entrepreneurial ventures.

"When we began our search, we were looking for a teacher, communicator, and leader with a clear vision for player development and team culture," said Nother. "Keenan stood out throughout the interview process with his passion, preparation, and modern approach to coaching. His understanding of today's players and his vision for the future of our organization made this an easy decision."

"I'm thrilled to welcome Keenan as our new Head Coach," said Attack Captain Pierce Mbuyi. "I had a great conversation with him over lunch yesterday, and I have a lot of confidence in his vision and plan to build a winning culture here in Owen Sound."

"I am honoured and excited to be given this opportunity with the Owen Sound Attack," said Reynolds. "Becoming a head coach in the Ontario Hockey League has been a long-time goal of mine, and to do so with the organization where I began my OHL career as a player is incredibly humbling. I look forward to working alongside Tyler Nother to continue building an organization that provides players with the best possible environment to develop as students, high-performance athletes, and future leaders in our communities."

Fans are reminded the Attack will be hosting a Town Hall meeting for media, Season Ticket Members, corporate partners, fans and members of the community in the Shore Room at the

Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre beginning at 1pm. The meeting will include a Q&A session open for all attendees to participate in."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2026

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