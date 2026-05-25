Attack Cancel 2026 Awards BBQ

Published on May 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







OWEN SOUND, ON - The Owen Sound Attack announced today that the club's annual Awards BBQ, scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2026, has been cancelled. The team will announce their 2025-26 season award winners through the teams website and social media in the coming weeks.

With the recent changes to the timing of the OHL Priority Selection and player and staff commitments surrounding the NHL Draft taking place that same weekend, the organization has made the difficult decision to cancel this year's event.

Fans who purchased tickets online will automatically receive a refund to the card used at the time of purchase. Fans who paid by cash or credit card in person will be contacted by staff at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office to arrange their refund.

"Cancelling a community event is not something our organization takes lightly" said Attack Manager, Marketing & Communications Greg Hoddinott. "Unfortunately, with the changes to the OHL draft schedule and the number of our players and staff that will be in attendance at the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo, it became evident we were not going to be able to provide our fans with what they have come to expect from this event and as such made the difficult decision to cancel."

While the Awards BBQ will not take place this year, the Attack are excited to begin planning several new community-focused events throughout the 2026-27 season, with the first opportunities for fans expected to take place around Training Camp in August. Additional details on upcoming events and fan engagement opportunities will be announced later this summer.

For more information, fans can contact the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office.







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