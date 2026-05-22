Attack Welcome Alessia Failla as Communications and Digital Content Coordinator

Published on May 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack are proud to announce the hiring of Alessia Failla as the team's Communications and Digital Content Coordinator. Failla will serve in the role throughout the 18-month maternity leave period, providing Attack fans with behind-the-scenes coverage of the team and its players.

A fourth-year communications student at the University of Ottawa, Failla has experience in social media, digital branding and sports promotion through online media channels. She previously worked as a digital media content intern with the Ontario Hockey League Ottawa 67's.

Failla has also worked with the Ottawa Senators, helping manage media accreditation for the Senators and Black Bears games during the 2025-26 hockey season. Her experience also includes assisting with media information packages, statistical documents and post-game relations.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with the Owen Sound Attack and am excited to get started and create meaningful content with the team," Failla said.

"I know how much the Attack means to the Owen Sound community and feel honoured to contribute to it."

Failla will begin her role May 25, 2026 and work alongside current Coordinator Amelia Boyd until June 1, 2026.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.