Sarnia Sting Sign Forward Myles Dunn to Standard Player Agreement

Published on June 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club is pleased to announce that forward Myles Dunn has signed a Standard Player Agreement with the organization.

"I am truly honoured to sign with such a great organization," said Dunn. "Through my small amount of time with the team last year, I was able to learn a lot and gather the knowledge I needed to get to the next level. Looking forward to getting things going and can't wait to get started in Sarnia."

Dunn was selected by the Sting in the eighth round, 157th overall, in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. The 2009-born forward from London, Ontario, shoots right, stands 5-foot-10, and weighs 176 pounds.

The London native put together an impressive 2025-26 season with the St. Thomas Stars of the GOJHL, recording 25 goals and 32 assists for 57 points in 47 games. His strong play earned him a call-up to the Sting, where he appeared in three games and registered an assist in his OHL debut against the Kitchener Rangers.

Dunn's performance throughout the season also earned league-wide recognition. In late January, he was named OHL Prospect of the Week after scoring five goals and adding two assists for seven points in just two games with the St. Thomas Stars. Earlier that month, he represented the St. Thomas Stars at the 2026 GOJHL Top Prospects Game.

"We're very excited to welcome Myles to the Sting organization," said Sting General Manager Dylan Seca. "Since selecting him in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, we've been impressed with the way he has developed and challenged himself. His success in St. Thomas, combined with the maturity he showed during his time with our team last season, made it clear that he was ready for this next step."

The Sarnia Sting would like to congratulate Myles and his family on this accomplishment and welcome them to Sting Nation.







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