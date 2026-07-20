Sting Assists Donates $130,000 to Local Organizations and Scholarship Recipient

Published on July 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







The Sarnia Sting are proud to announce that, thanks to the incredible support of our fans and community, Sting Assists has donated more than $130,000 through its 50/50 program during the 2025-26 season. This year's contributions will benefit 32 local organizations and one scholarship, helping strengthen programs and opportunities for youth and families throughout the Sarnia-Lambton community.

"We are incredibly proud to give back over $130,000 to 32 vital organizations that do so much to support youth across our community," said Cam Gordon, President of Sting Assists. "These funds are a direct result of the generosity of Sarnia Sting fans who support our draws and initiatives at home games throughout the season. Being able to turn that game-day energy into meaningful support for local youth and groups is exactly why Sting Assists exists, and we are grateful to everyone who helped make this impact possible."

Every 50/50 ticket purchased throughout the season helped make a meaningful impact, allowing Sting Assists to continue investing in the organizations and initiatives that make our community stronger. The generosity of Sting fans has once again turned game-day excitement into lasting support for those who need it most.

"A tremendous amount of time and dedication goes into Sting Assists' efforts to support our community through fundraising. On behalf of the entire Sarnia Sting organization, I would like to thank the Sting Assists executive board and dedicated game-day volunteers for everything they do," shared Jake Bourrie, Vice President of Business Operations for the Sarnia Sting.

"We would also like to thank every fan who supports not only our hockey club, but also our partners at Sting Assists by purchasing 50/50 tickets at our home games. Every dollar raised is reinvested into local grassroots nonprofit organizations, with a focus on supporting the positive development of youth in our community.

This work aligns closely with our values as an organization, and we are grateful for a partnership that allows us to make a meaningful impact together."

This year's Sting Assists funding will support the following organizations and initiatives: Petrolia Optimist, Wyoming Minor Ball, Sarnia Brigade Minor Baseball, Literacy Lambton, Special Olympics, BGC Sarnia-Lambton, East Lambton Hockey Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Lambton Attack Girls Hockey, Noelle's Gift, Sarnia Ice Hawks, Sarnia Rebound, Bluewater Wrestling Club, The Inn of the Good Shepherd, YMCA Summer Camp, St. Clair Child and Youth, St. Patrick High School Football, Forest Ringette Association, Sarnia Girls Soccer Club, Sarnia Lambton Suicide Prevention, Petrolia & District Skating, Mooretown Lady Flags Girls Hockey, Community Living Sarnia-Lambton, Blue Water Taekwondo, Lambton Shores Minor Hockey, Junior Sting AAA, Pathways Health Centre for Children, Mooretown Minor Hockey, Sarnia Junior Lady Sting, Huron House Boys Home, Sarnia Hockey Association and the Sting Assists Scholarship was awarded to Lambton College Student Mackenzie Isaac.

The Sarnia Sting thank every fan, volunteer, and community partner who supported Sting Assists throughout the season. Every 50/50 ticket purchased helped make this year's donations possible, reinforcing the organization's commitment to investing in local youth and strengthening the Sarnia-Lambton community.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 20, 2026

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