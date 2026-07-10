Sarnia Sting Sign Import Forward Jonas Gulbrandsen

Published on July 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







The Sarnia Sting are pleased to announce that the club has signed forward Jonas Gulbrandsen (GOOL-brahn-sen) to a Standard Player Agreement.

Selected 71st overall in the second round of the 2026 CHL Import Draft, Gulbrandsen joins the Sting after spending the 2025-26 season with the Stavanger Oilers U20 program in his hometown of Stavanger, Norway.

The 2008-born centerman brings an impressive combination of size and skill to the Sting lineup. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 229 pounds, Gulbrandsen recorded 18 goals and nine assists for 27 points in just 18 games with the Stavanger Oilers U20 during the 2025-26 campaign.

"Jonas is a player we identified as having tremendous upside and versatility in his game," said Sting General Manager Dylan Seca. "We're excited to add a player with his size, skating ability, and overall tools to our organization. Getting everything finalized now allows our coaching staff to continue building out our lineup heading into the season, and we believe Jonas has all the qualities to become a fan favourite in Sarnia."

Gulbrandsen is eager to begin the next chapter of his hockey career in the Ontario Hockey League.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Sarnia Sting organization," said Gulbrandsen. "From the first conversations, I felt the team believed in me, and I can't wait to get to Sarnia, meet my teammates, and get to work. Go Sting!"

Gulbrandsen becomes the latest addition to a Sting roster that continues to take shape ahead of the 2026-27 Ontario Hockey League season. His combination of physical presence, offensive ability, and two-way potential provides another exciting piece for the club's future.

The Sarnia Sting would like to welcome Jonas and his family to the organization and look forward to seeing him take the ice in Sting colours this season.







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