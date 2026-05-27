OHL Officials Ingalls and Pye Selected to Work 2026 Memorial Cup Presented by Kubota by the Ontario Hockey League

Published on May 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League is pleased to congratulate referee Chad Ingalls and linesperson Luke Pye on being selected to officiate at the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota in Kelowna, B.C.

Ingalls and Pye are among the officials chosen to work the Canadian Hockey League's championship event, which runs from May 22-31 and features the champions of the Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, along with the host Kelowna Rockets.

"This is a tremendous accomplishment for both Chad and Luke and a reflection of the work they have put in over the past several seasons," said OHL Director of Officiating Conrad Haché. "The Memorial Cup is one of the biggest stages in junior hockey, and earning an assignment there speaks to the confidence they have built through consistency, preparation, and strong performances throughout the season and playoffs. We are extremely proud to see both of them representing the Ontario Hockey League."

Ingalls has completed his fourth season in the Ontario Hockey League and will be working his first Memorial Cup. His recent officiating resume includes assignments at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he earned a gold medal assignment, the 2025 World Junior A Challenge, and the 2026 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship. He has also officiated the past two J. Ross Robertson Cup Finals, the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, the 2023-24 CHL/NHL Officiating Program, and the 2026 U SPORTS University Cup.

Pye also completed his fourth OHL season and will make his Memorial Cup debut after a strong year that included working the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. His growing list of major assignments also includes the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, and the 2026 OHL Championship Series. Pye has additionally worked back-to-back American Hockey League Conference Finals in 2024 and 2025 and is part of Hockey Canada's National High Performance Program at Level 6 certification.

The 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota begins Friday in Kelowna, with every game airing nationally in Canada on TSN and RDS. Streaming coverage will also be available on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app, while viewers in the United States can watch on Victory+ and NHL Network.

The Ontario Hockey League continues to serve as a key development path for officials advancing to the highest levels of hockey both nationally and internationally.







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