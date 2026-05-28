IceDogs Name DeGray Seventh GM in Franchise History

Published on May 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs, in conjunction with the Ontario Hockey League, have announced that Dale DeGray has been appointed the seventh General Manager in Niagara IceDogs' Franchise History.

"I'm excited to be joining the Niagara IceDogs Organization and the Niagara region. For as long as I can remember, Niagara has been a well-respected and competitive organization - dating back to my junior hockey days in Oshawa during the Ludzik/Larmer Era," says DeGray.

DeGray comes from the Owen Sound Attack, where he served as General Manager since July of 2007. Since then, DeGray has brought the Attack an Ontario Hockey League Championship to Owen Sound in May 2011 and a Western Conference Final appearance in 2017.

"When we evaluated the immediate needs of the Niagara IceDogs franchise, Dale DeGray was the definitive choice to lead this hockey operations department," said Crawford. "Dale brings an unparalleled level of stability, professionalism, and reliability to the organization."

DeGray will immediately oversee all hockey operations matters, including preparations for the 2026 OHL Priority Selection and the continued evaluation of the club's hockey operations structure.

DeGray continues, "I'm looking forward to working with this exciting group of players and getting to know everyone in Hockey Operations and the front office. More importantly, I'm excited to connect with the passionate fan base throughout the region."

Prior to his time in Niagara, DeGray managed the Attack to eleven straight 30-win seasons and 11 consecutive playoff appearances - a mark that has only been accomplished by two other teams in the Canadian Hockey League during the same period.

DeGray has also taken home league honours, being named the OHL Executive of the Year in 2011. DeGray, a native of Oshawa, Ontario, also has close ties to the Hockey Canada program, where he has been a part of the management team at the 2016 World Under-17 Challenge and the Gold Medal-winning entry at the 2015 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament.

Before joining the Attack, Dale DeGray spent five years as an amateur scout with the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers. DeGray played three seasons for his hometown Oshawa Generals, where his blue-collar work ethic allowed him to be drafted 162nd overall by the Calgary Flames in the 1981 NHL entry draft. He went on to play 153 NHL games, scoring 18 goals and tallying 47 assists.

In total, DeGray spent 17 years playing professional hockey and then two as Coach/GM with the United Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity, and can't wait to get started," says DeGray.







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