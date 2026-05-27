Niagara IceDogs Announce Operational Updates

Published on May 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT. - The Niagara IceDogs, in conjunction with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), have announced operational updates designed to strengthen both the business and hockey operations of the organization while positioning the franchise for long-term success in the Niagara region.

As part of these updates, the OHL will take on increased involvement in supporting the day-to-day operations of the Hockey Club, providing additional leadership, resources, and organizational support.

To assist in this transition, Jason Diplock, OHL Senior Director of League Development, has been appointed to oversee the restructuring and day-to-day business and front office operations of the Niagara IceDogs.

"Jason is a highly respected leader with deep roots in the OHL and a proven track record across the sports industry," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "His passion for the game and extensive experience make him exceptionally well-positioned to guide the IceDogs organization during this important period."

"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to lead the Niagara IceDogs during this important time for the organization," said Jason Diplock. "The Niagara region is a tremendous hockey market with passionate fans, strong community support, and outstanding potential. Our focus will be on building a culture of professionalism, accountability, and collaboration throughout the organization while laying the foundation for long-term success both on and off the ice."

In addition, the Niagara IceDogs have appointed Dale DeGray as the seventh General Manager in franchise history.

DeGray has assumed responsibility for all hockey operations matters. He will conduct a thorough review of the team's hockey operations structure and personnel, leading the club's immediate preparations for the 2026 OHL Priority Selection while laying the groundwork for the 2026-27 season.

"I'm excited to be joining the Niagara IceDogs Organization and the Niagara region. For as long as I can remember, Niagara has been a well-respected and competitive organization - dating back to my junior hockey days in Oshawa during the Ludzik/Larmer Era," says DeGray.

The OHL remains deeply committed to the Niagara community. The League's focus is squarely on delivering a strong, competitive, and community-oriented franchise that IceDogs fans and partners can be proud to support.

The Niagara IceDogs and the Ontario Hockey League will continue to work collaboratively to provide the best possible experience for players, fans, corporate partners, billet families, and the broader Niagara community.







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