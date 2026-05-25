Niagara's Finest: Dougie Hamilton

Published on May 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT - You would be hard-pressed to find a stronger defenceman who has come out of the OHL - much less the Niagara IceDogs - in recent years than Dougie Hamilton.

Hands down the best Defenseman to ever don the Bones Crest, Hamilton's major junior career contains a series of highlights that have carried into an extremely successful NHL career.

It should be no surprise that Hamilton grew up to be the athlete he became. Born to Doug and Lynn Hamilton, long-time Niagara Residents, his parents both represented Canada in the Olympics as a rower and basketball player, respectively.

Dougie flourished in minor hockey and, as a result, was drafted in the second round, 27th overall, by his hometown Niagara IceDogs in the 2009 OHL Priority Selection Draft. His brother, Freddie, was drafted to the IceDogs the previous year, and the two played together for all of Dougie's three and a half seasons with the team. Dougie describes playing with his brother as "a dream come true."

Dougie had a solid rookie season with the IceDogs, being a reliable defenceman and also contributing offensively with 16 points. Outside of the OHL, he was selected to the Canadian Ontario team for the U17 World Hockey Championship, where his team collected a silver medal.

His offensive game skyrocketed in his second season as he tallied 58 points and added an extra 16 in 14 playoff games, where he helped lead the IceDogs to the OHL Eastern Conference finals. That summer, he was selected ninth overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Hamilton's full final season with the IceDogs in 2011-2012 was his most dominant.

He finished the regular season with 17 goals and 55 assists for 72 points, earning him the Max Kaminsky Trophy as the OHL's top defenceman, CHL Defenceman of the Year and a nod as an OHL First Team All-Star.

His play did not slow down in that year's playoffs as he had 23 points in 20 games, playing a pivotal role in the IceDogs' first and only Eastern Conference Championship in Franchise History. He also played for Canada in the World Junior Hockey Championships that season, where the team won a bronze medal.

Considering his stellar season the year previous, Hamilton was expected to start the 2012-2013 season with the Bruins, but his NHL debut was delayed due to the lockout. He returned to Niagara and played there until the lockout ended, and he was recalled by the Bruins in January of 2013.

Hamilton has fond memories of his time in Niagara.

"We had so much fun in the locker room and on the bus and around the rink...My best friends still today are guys I played with in Niagara. We also had a great team, so we had a lot of great moments on the ice and playing at the Jack."

Dougie has gone on to have a long and successful career in the NHL. He has done stints with the Bruins, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils, where he is currently playing.

In 912 NHL games, he has totalled 163 goals and 377 assists for 540 points. He is considered a top defenseman in the league, best exemplified by finishing fourth in Norris Trophy voting - the award given to the league's Top Defenseman - in the 2020-2021 season. He was also named to the Second All-Star Team at the end of that same season.

Reflecting on his career, Hamilton says his time with the IceDogs helped prepare him to take that next step to the national league.

"I think playing in the OHL was massive for my development...We had great coaches and a lot of great players, and practicing together every day and pushing each other made us all better."

As this year's OHL Draft approaches, Hamilton advises players to enjoy the journey. "It goes by fast," Hamilton says, "So enjoy being with your teammates, enjoy putting in the work to get better as a player and enjoy playing."

With the OHL doing its first in-person draft this year, Hamilton acknowledges the experience players have this year will be different than the one he had. Regardless, he says the most important thing for players is to enjoy the experience with their family and friends.

Every sports team has great players who come to mind whenever the team is mentioned. You can not think of the Chicago Bulls without thinking of Michael Jordan, you can not think of the Buffalo Bills without thinking of Josh Allen, and you can not think of the Niagara IceDogs without thinking of Dougie Hamilton. He is one of - if not the best player the franchise has ever seen, and his legacy in Niagara will be remembered for years to come.

Join us for the 2026 OHL Priority Draft presented by Real Canadian Superstore live, in person, at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston, Ontario, on June 12 and 13.

Those who are unable to attend the draft can follow the process at www.ontariohockeyleague.com. It will also be streaming live on FloHockey and will be aired on YourTV, Rogers TV and Eastlink community stations.







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