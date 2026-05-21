Ryerson Edgar - A Star from the Start

Published on May 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT - It is not rare for talented players to have a feeling-out period when they begin playing in the CHL. For example, NHL star Seth Jarvis tallied just two points in 11 games during his first season in the WHL. Another example is Shea Weber, one of the hardest-shooting defenseman the NHL has ever seen, who managed just two goals and 18 points in 70 games as a rookie in Major Junior.

Niagara IceDogs forward Ryerson Edgar had no such period. In just his second OHL game at 16 years old, he recorded a hat trick and an assist. His level of play did not dip after that, and he went on to finish his rookie season with 23 goals and 26 assists for 49 points. This made him the sixth-highest rookie scorer in the OHL last season, points leader and scoring leader among 2009-born players, and the IceDogs' fourth-highest scorer.

Growing up in Holland Landing, Ontario, Edgar played minor hockey with the York Simcoe Express before being drafted 10th overall by the IceDogs in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft. This past February, he committed to the University of Michigan, although he plans to return to the IceDogs for the 2026-2027 season.

Edgar's impressive start with the IceDogs earned him a spot to compete at the 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge as a member of Canada Red. The team captured Gold at the tournament, and Edgar contributed a goal and two assists in five games.

The IceDogs look forward to seeing what Edgar has in store for his second season with the organization. It will be tough to top the start he had in his rookie season, but we know Edgar is still gonna give it his best shot.

Join us for the 2026 OHL Priority Draft presented by Real Canadian Superstore live, in person, at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston, Ontario, on June 12 and 13.

Those who are unable to attend the draft can follow the process at www.ontariohockeyleague.com. It will also be streaming live on FloHockey and will be aired on YourTV, Rogers TV and Eastlink community stations.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2026

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