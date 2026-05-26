Rangers' Alexander Bilecki Making the Most of Extended Draft-Year Opportunity

Published on May 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener Rangers defenceman Alexander Bilecki has continued to raise his NHL Draft profile at the perfect time.

Now in his second season with the Rangers, the Mississauga, Ont. native enjoyed a career year in 2025-26, recording 29 points (9-20-29) alongside a plus-16 rating in the regular-season before adding another 11 points (2-9-11) during Kitchener's run to the OHL championship. Selected in the second round (31st overall) of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, Bilecki has steadily developed into a reliable two-way presence known for his flashy, but accurate, passing ability.

Has been great to see Alexander Bilecki (#2026NHLDraft) really take a step in these #OHLPlayoffs so far on both sides of the puck.

With many draft-eligible players already finished for the season, Bilecki has benefited from continuing to play meaningful hockey deep into May and now at the Memorial Cup, gaining valuable experience on one of junior hockey's biggest stages. Ranked 49th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft, the extended postseason run has provided additional opportunities for scouts to evaluate his game against elite competition. He has already made an impact at the tournament as well, recording a two-assist performance in Kitchener's opening game.

"Just playing my game and doing what it takes to help the team win," said Bilecki. "It's always nice to contribute, especially on this big stage."

"As much as it is a big stage, you have to love all the eyes that are on you and just play like any other game."

Bilecki's growth throughout the season has not gone unnoticed internally either, particularly with the strides he has made away from the puck while continuing to provide offensive upside from the backend.

"Alex's game has really matured throughout the course of the season," said Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie. "He has all the tools and offensive skill and instincts to be a dynamic player, and has improved a lot on the defensive side of the puck."

On a deep Rangers blueline already filled with NHL prospects and high-end talent, Bilecki has continued working to separate himself and prove he belongs among the next wave of drafted players coming out of Kitchener.

"[He's a] smooth skating defenceman who has a real sense of calm and poise," said TSN Director of Scouting, Craig Button. "He uses those qualities to handle defensive challenges and to get play moving in the offensive direction."

"Very good vision and gets puck to the right spots at the right times" added Button. "He doesn't play outside his capabilities and has a lot of room to expand his game."

With the Rangers continuing their pursuit of a Memorial Cup title, Bilecki will have even more opportunities to showcase the steady, composed game that has quietly made him one of the more intriguing and underrated blueliners to watch ahead of the upcoming NHL Draft.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 25, 2026

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