Exceeded Expectations and Looking for More: Frontenacs First Round OHL Playoff Preview

Published on March 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The regular season is officially in the books, and now it is time for the games that matter most.

After 68 hard fought games, the Kingston Frontenacs wrapped up the 2025-26 regular season with a 33-30-3-2 record and 71 points, earning the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference. Perhaps finishing better than media members expected, the young and scrappy Frontenacs team showed heart and structure all season long under the reigns of head coach Troy Mann and his staff.

The Frontenacs now head into playoff action in a battle between Canada's first capital; and their current capital. Kingston faces off against an Ottawa 67's squad that also exceeded a lot of expectations this season, with a breakout season from free agent signing Ryder Fetterolf between the pipes leading the charge. Fetterolf helped propel the 67's to the third seed and they were competing for first in the Eastern Conference until the final days of the OHL season.

The Frontenacs head into the postseason with plenty of momentum after finishing the regular season on a high note, posting an impressive 7-3-0-0 record over their final 10 games.

There are plenty of reasons for Fronts fans to feel confident heading into the opening round. Kingston finished the season as the least penalized team in the entire OHL and owned the best penalty kill in the Eastern Conference at 80.9%; not to mention an incredible 87.1% on the road, allowing only 12 goals all year away from home on the penalty kill. That discipline and attention to detail could play a major role once the intensity of playoff hockey takes over.

While the Ottawa 67's put together a strong regular season, the Frontenacs proved they could compete with them all year long, finishing the season series with a 2-4-1-1 record. Now, with the regular season behind them, the records are reset and the stage is set for this rivalry to reach another level.

Offensively, midseason addition Alex McLean led the way for Kingston with 45 points, while also topping the team in assists with 34. Landon Wright finished as the club's leading goal scorer with 18 goals. While 45 points and 18 goals led the team in those respective categories; it's worth noting that nine players had 30 or more points on the season and nine players had 10 or more goals, meaning the scoring can come from anywhere as it has been spread out among the team.

On the back end, Vann Williamson edged out Maleek McGowan by a single point to finish as the team's top-scoring defenceman with 37 points. McGowan, meanwhile, led all Frontenacs blueliners in goals with 14, continuing to be a key offensive weapon from the blue line.

The future is bright in Kingston as well. Nolan Snyder led all Frontenacs rookies with 16 goals, 17 assists, and 33 points, while Robin Kuzma, Aleks Kulemin, and Matthew Henderson also put together strong rookie campaigns that helped shape the club's success this season.

In goal, the Frontenacs received strong play all year long from their tandem. Gavin Betts finished the regular season with 21 wins and a .905 save percentage, while Matthew Minchak added 12 wins and posted a team-best .910 save percentage.

Now, the spotlight shifts to playoff hockey.

The Frontenacs and 67's will meet in the postseason for the first time since 1981, adding even more excitement to an already heated rivalry. With the regular season behind them, the Fronts now get their chance to chase playoff success and give Kingston fans plenty to cheer about.

Round One Schedule: Kingston Frontenacs vs. Ottawa 67's

Game 1: Friday, March 27 at Ottawa, 7:00 PM

Game 2: Sunday, March 29 at Ottawa, 3:00 PM

Game 3: Tuesday, March 31 at Kingston, 7:05 PM

Game 4: Thursday, April 2 at Kingston, 7:05 PM

Game 5: Saturday, April 4 at Ottawa, 7:00 PM*

Game 6: Monday, April 6 at Kingston, 7:05 PM*

Game 7: Tuesday, April 7 at Ottawa, 7:00 PM*

*if necessary

Playoff hockey is here, and there is nothing like the energy, intensity, and excitement of the OHL Playoffs at Slush Puppie Place. Do not miss your chance to be part of it as the Frontenacs take on the Ottawa 67's in Round One.

Single-game tickets, group tickets, suites, and Playoff Family Packs are on sale now. Secure your seats today and get ready to cheer on the Fronts in the 2026 OHL Playoffs. Click here to secure your seats now.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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