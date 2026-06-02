Gavin Betts Named to Second OHL All-Rookie Team
Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - The OHL has announced their year end All-Star teams and All-Rookie teams following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, with Kingston Frontenacs goaltender Gavin Betts being named to the OHL Second Rookie All-Star Team.
The Toronto, ON native finished his first full OHL season with 21 wins to go along with a team-best 2.81 goals against average; also earning his first career OHL shutout against the Erie Otters on October 5th, 2025. Betts featured in nine games in the 2024-25 season, allowing him to still be eligible for an All-Rookie team selection this season.
Betts was selected in the second round, 37th overall by the Frontenacs in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. After Charlie Schenkel and Mason Vaccari left the organization following the 2024-25 season, Betts quickly went from the future to the present between the pipes for the black and gold, appearing in 43 games this season. Outside of the OHL, he earned a Gold Medal as a member of Team Canada White at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, and was a member of the Bronze Medal winning Team Canada at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
The Kingston Frontenacs organization would like to congratulate Gavin on this prestigious honour and look forward to watching him continue to occupy the crease during the upcoming season.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026
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- Gavin Betts Named to Second OHL All-Rookie Team - Kingston Frontenacs
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- Nikita Klepov, Levi Harper Named to OHL All-Star and All-Rookie Teams - Saginaw Spirit
- Matthew Perreault Named to OHL Second All-Rookie Team - Peterborough Petes
- OHL Announces 2025-26 All-Star and All-Rookie Teams - OHL
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- Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selections from Fronts for Christie - Brantford Bulldogs
- Greyhounds Sign Blueliner Christopher Weiss - Soo Greyhounds
- Otters Acquire Goaltender David Egorov from Brantford in Exchange for Picks - Erie Otters
- Bulldogs Acquire Good & Draft Picks from Erie for Egorov - Brantford Bulldogs
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- Robin Kuzma Proved That he Belongs in First OHL Season - Kingston Frontenacs
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- Spirit and Battalion Swap OHL Priority Selection, CHL Import Draft Picks - Saginaw Spirit
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Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Gavin Betts Named to Second OHL All-Rookie Team
- Frontenacs Acquire 2009 Born Defenceman Gavin Christie from the Brantford Bulldogs
- Robin Kuzma Proved That he Belongs in First OHL Season
- The Gem of Any Draft: How Maleek McGowan Went from Unknown to Undeniable
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