Bulldogs Aquire Draft Selections from Sting for Holmes

Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the aqusition of a pair of OHL Priority Draft selections; SAR 3rd ('2 8), OSH 6th ('2 8), from the Sarnia Sting in exchange for forward Parker Holmes.

Holmes, from South Mountain, ON, was originally selected in the 7th round, 129th overall in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection Draft off a breakout U18 season with the Kemptville 73's posting 25 goals & 24 assists for 49 points in 41 games on route to an HEO U18 Championship. Holmes spent his rookie junior season with the Kemptville 73's CCHL side, posting 10 points across 51 games before a great effort at training camp for the 2024-25 season earned the 6'4"/227 winger a spot on the Bulldogs. After skating in 21 games as an OHL rookie, the Chicago Blackhawks selected Holmes in the 4th round, 107th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft. Returning to Brantford for the 2025-26 season, Holmes skated in 49 games posting 6 goals & 11 assists for 17 points, potting another goal in 11 playoff games.

"We would like to thank Parker Holmes for everything he contributed to the Bulldogs organization." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "Parker represented our team with professionalism, character, and a team-first attitude throughout his time in Brantford. He was a valued member of our locker room and someone our staff enjoyed working with every day. We wish Parker nothing but success as he begins this next chapter in Sarnia and thank him for his contributions to our program."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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