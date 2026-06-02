Bulldogs Acquire Jet Kwajah & Draft Picks from Attack for Leenders

Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the aqusition of the playing rights of defenseman Jet Kwajah and a series of OHL Priority Draft Selections; SOO 2nd ('27) cond., OSH 4th ('27) cond., OS 5th ('26) from the Owen Sound Attack in exchange for goaltender Ryerson Leenders & BFD 15th ('28) cond.

Kwajah, a Hamilton, ON product, was originally selected in the 6th round, 104th overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft after being signed to a 1st round tender in the USHL by the Madison Capitols. The offensively minded 6'0"/177 right-shot rearguard moved to the USHL for the 2024-25 season collecting 6 goals & 10 assists for 16 ponts in 41 games while skating to a plus-4 rating earning recognition on the USHL All-Rookie Team. Kwajah nearly doubled his output in the 2026-27 season collecting a team leading 7 goals from the blueline with 20 assists for 27 points over 55 games lead to Kwajah being on both the NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term and Final rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jet Kwajah to the Bulldogs organization. We believe Jet has the ability to be one of the premier offensive defencemen in the OHL immediately." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "He is an elite skater, an exceptional puck mover, and possesses a high-end shot that makes him a threat every time he touches the puck. What separates Jet is his offensive instincts and hockey sense, but he also has the ability to defend and impact the game in all three zones.

Beyond his talent, he is a first-class person and one of the highest-character young men you will meet. This transaction also represents a significant step in strengthening our future. Adding a second, fourth, and fifth-round pick gives us valuable draft capital and flexibility moving forward. We are excited about what Jet will bring to our lineup today, while also adding important assets that will help shape the future of Bulldogs hockey for years to come."

Leenders, from Nanticoke, ON, was originally selected in the 2nd round, 32nd overall by the, then, Mississauga Steelheads in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft, and was acquired by the Bulldogs on August 29th, 2024 after two seasons with the Steelheads.

Leenders arrived in Brantford coming off a season where he won gold medals at both the Hlinka-Gretzky & U18 WHC and set statistical highmarks in both seasons with the Bulldogs. A 3.11/.910 stat line with a 31-14-3-0 record in 48 games in 2024-25 was followed by a 2.69/.910 stat line with a 27-5-4-2 record in the 2025-26 season. Leenders also ran a 14-7 playoff record with the Bulldogs, including a 10-4 mark with a 2.41/.906 in the 2026 playoffs.

"On behalf of the entire Bulldogs organization, I want to thank Ryerson Leenders for everything he has given to our team over the last two seasons." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "Ryerson is a tremendous competitor, and person. While we are sad to see him go, we are incredibly grateful for everything he contributed to our team and community. We wish Ryerson nothing but success as he begins this next chapter in Owen Sound."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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