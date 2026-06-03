IceDogs Complete Trade with Storm

Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs have traded forward Ethan Czata to the Guelph Storm in exchange for forward Carter Lewandowski, defenceman Zach Naish and four draft picks.

Czata was selected 5th overall by the IceDogs in the 2023 OHL Draft and spent 3 seasons with the club. In that time, he accumulated 53 goals and 72 assists for 125 points in 193 games. He was selected in the second round, 56th overall, by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2025 NHL Draft. This past December, he was named as the 20th captain in franchise history.

Outside of the OHL, Czata represented Canada at the U18 World Championships in 2024-2025, where he recorded 5 points in 7 games. At the conclusion of the IceDogs season this year, he was called up by the Syracuse Crunch, Tampa's AHL affiliate team, and played three games for the club.

"Over the course of his time with the IceDogs, Ethan has been a role model. Only having spoken with him several times since my arrival in Niagara, Czata will be a very difficult player to replace both in the locker room and on the ice. He's very well respected by his peers and hockey executives throughout the league, and he will be missed in Dog Country," says DeGray.

He continues, "We wish nothing but the best and continued success in Guelph."

Lewandowski, a 6'2", 185 lbs forward from Maple, Ontario, was selected 36th overall in this year's OHL Priority Selection by Guelph. He spent the 2025-2026 season with the Ayr Centennials of the Greater Ontario Hockey League, where he posted an impressive 17 goals and 29 assists for 46 points in 45 games.

Naish is a 6'7", 207 lbs defenceman from Hampton, ON and was selected in the 6th round, 105th overall by the Guelph Storm in the 2025 OHL priority selection draft. The big-bodied defenceman posted one goal, two assists and 68 PIMS in 36 games played with the Brockville Braves of the CCHL.

"We are happy to be bringing in two young players with Lewandowski and Naish. Both players are expected to step in and be contributing factors as we move forward with what will be a young group of Niagara IceDogs. Welcome to Dog Country, Carter and Zach, alongside their families! We look forward to having them don the IceDogs crest this fall," says DeGray.

This is Degray's first trade since being appointed the IceDogs General Manager last week.

FULL TRADE

Niagara Receives:

Carter Lewandowski (F)

Zach Naish (D)

2026 3rd Round Draft Pick

2026 5th Round Draft Pick

2028 2nd Round Draft Pick

2029 3rd Round Draft Pick

Guelph Receives:

Ethan Czata (F)

Conditional 2027 15th Round Draft Pick

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The Niagara IceDogs are a major junior ice hockey team in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), based in St. Catharines, Ontario. Since its relocation in 2007, the team has had on and off-ice success, including two Eastern Conference titles and appearances in the OHL Championship Series while remaining active within their community.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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