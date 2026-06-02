Bulldogs Acquire Good & Draft Picks from Erie for Egorov

Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced a pair of trades with the Erie Otters, the acquisition of the playing rights of forward Jack Good for BFD 13th ('28) along with a series of four OHL Priority Draft selections; NB 3rd ('27), SAG 3rd ('27), SAR 4th ('26), ER 5th ('29) in exchange for goaltender David Egorov.

Good, the Ajax, ON, product, was originally selected in the 7th round, 125th overall, by the Erie Otters in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft.

Good's draft selection was a reflection of a commitment both to St.

Andrew's College and an NCAA path that has led to a commitment to Merrimack Collge. The 5'10", 172lbs left-shot forward moved on to star at St.

Andrew's College, posting an incredible 44 goals & 101 assists for 145 points in 70 games across all competitions in the 2023-24 season while serving as an assistant captain. Good moved to the BCHL from there with the Brooks Bandits where he won the BCHL Championship as a rookie before becoming a dominant force in the 2025-26 season. Leading the Bandits through the regular season, Good posted 22 goals and a league leading 48 assists for 70 points across 54 games, Good had his biggest moment in the post season recording the overtime winner in Game 5 to capture Brooks' 2nd straight BCHL Championship.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Jack Good to the Bulldogs organization." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "He is a talented player who will contribute immediately and help support the development of our younger players. Beyond his skill set, Jack is an outstanding person, a tremendous teammate, and a proven winner. Winning back-to-back championships with the Brooks Bandits is not easy, and bringing that experience, leadership, and winning mentality into our dressing room is something we value tremendously. Equally important, this transaction allows us to replenish valuable draft capital and continue building for now and the future. Adding multiple draft selections back into our cupboard gives us important assets and flexibility as we shape the next chapter of Bulldogs hockey. We are excited about what Jack brings today and what these additional picks can help us accomplish moving forward."

Egorov, from Ottawa, ON, was selected in the 4th round, 64th overall in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft, starring at the junior level with the, then, Hamilton Kilty B's in 2022-23, Egorov was brilliant posting with 30 wins between the regular season & playoffs, including a 2.01/.927 stat line over 17 playoff starts. Egorov stepped up to the OHL full-time for the 2023-24 season and has never looked back.

"Big Save Dave" played in 77 games for the Bulldogs over his 4 seasons, posting a 3.04/.901 stat line with a 44-16-7-0 record over that span.

"We want to sincerely thank David Egorov for everything he brought to the Bulldogs organization. From the moment he arrived, David embraced our team, our community, and everything it means to be a Bulldog. He is an outstanding teammate, a fierce competitor, and an even better person. His positive attitude, character, and dedication made our organization better every day. We are grateful for the role he played in our team's success and proud to have had him wear the Bulldogs crest. We wish David and his family all the best in Erie and look forward to following his continued success both on and off the ice."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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