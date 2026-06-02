Fans Rock the Aud as Rangers Capture Third Memorial Cup from Afar

Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







On a warm Sunday evening in Kitchener, families and friends are usually expected to be outside on the patio or firing up the barbecue.

But Kitchener hockey fans had somewhere else to be this past Sunday night.

Hundreds of Blueshirts faithful gathered inside the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium to watch the Memorial Cup Championship game broadcast from Kelowna on the jumbotron. Decked out in Rangers gear and filling the seats with the team's colours, the community brought the exact same energy that had fuelled the Rangers on home ice all season long.

After a grueling 89-game season, game number 90 was a fight for arguably the most difficult trophy to win in hockey, the Memorial Cup. This final showdown pitted the OHL's Kitchener Rangers against the WHL's Everett Silvertips. Reaching fans in Kitchener across three time zones from the West Coast, the distance mattered little to the fans back home. Rangers fans proved once again why they are the undisputed "sixth player" on the ice.

"There's something special that happens when Rangers fans come together," said Dave Schnider, voice of the Kitchener Rangers. "There's a special energy, and for a big game like this, it's great to be able to come to the Aud, where we're all together like we have been every Friday night, to watch the team again."

Schnider, who has watched the team's championship journey from day one, noted how spectacular this specific run has been after notable decisions from Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie. "We found out we're not hosting the Memorial Cup next year, so he decides, 'let's pivot and go for it now.' He made some great additions to an already great team, and it's just so exciting to see the way they play. They play as a team; they play for each other. They believe in themselves... and that's what's gotten them to where they are right now, to this big game."

The anticipation of the crowd matched the on-screen action. When Rangers forward Luke Ellinas opened the scoring, the building erupted. Though it was a short-lived elation, with the Silvertips responding just 28 seconds later, the quick trade of early goals guaranteed a night of high pace and fluctuating emotions.

Before the first intermission, Dylan Edwards found the back of the net to put the Rangers up 2-1 to close the first period. The collective heart rate of The Aud spiked once again in the second period when the Silvertips appeared to score the equalizer. The building lapsed into silence for the first time all game as fans awaited the review, only to break out into a chant of "Let's Go Rangers" after it was deemed no goal.

In a touch of home-ice tradition, Schnider took to the microphone to announce the Rangers' third goal from Jared Woolley, making it feel as if the local crowd was right in the stands with the team in Kelowna.

For staff like Terry Greguol, who has worked the Rangers' 50/50 raffle for five years, seeing this energy back in The Aud so late into the post-season was a testament to the culture of an organization and a community that helped the team get to this critical championship game.

"It's been quite the run, as most of the games during the regular season were close to a sellout. During the playoffs, I believe they were sold out every game," Greguol shared, noting that the crowd grew bigger and louder game by game. "The amount of support that the people in KW show is tremendous."

With the Rangers up 3-1 heading into the third period, the crowd's anticipation and excitement reached a peak as 20 minutes of play stood between the Rangers and a third Memorial Cup title. As if the players out west could hear the crowd gathered at home, Jack Pridham and Sam O'Reilly extended the lead to 5-1.

The Silvertips fought to cut the deficit to 5-2, but an empty-net goal from Christian Humphreys sealed the deal at 6-2. With just over a minute of play remaining, cheers of "We want the Cup" echoed around The Aud as the countdown to victory began.

When the final buzzer sounded, the pure elation in the scenes from Kelowna displayed on the jumbotron was reflected in the crowd that had filled the arena in Kitchener. The Rangers were officially Memorial Cup Champions for the third time in history and for the first time since 2003.

"It's honestly wild," said 11-year-old Rangers fan Jaxon Hein after the win. "I lost my voice from screaming. It was so exciting to get to experience something like that."

Hein, who relocated to the Kitchener region from Sault Ste. Marie four years ago, represents a whole new generation of the community finding a home within Rangers Nation. He cheered fiercely all season for his favourites Jared Woolley and Sam O'Reilly-even getting onto the jumbotron during the broadcast of the watch party. For him, the watch party will remain a standout memory and shows what makes being a Rangers fan so special.

Looking around the concourse, he wasn't alone. The pure joy on the faces of fans across generations, illuminated by the glow of the jumbotron, beautifully showcased the "special energy" of #RTown. It highlighted a community whose unwavering loyalty had just been rewarded with the ultimate prize-the return of the Memorial Cup to the city of Kitchener.

Even though history had been made on ice 4,000 kilometers away, this free community event proved that the heart of the championship victory stemmed from the "sixth player" that never left Kitchener.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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