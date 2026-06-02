Sting Complete Trade with Erie Otters
Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Sarnia Sting News Release
Sarnia Sting General Manager, Dylan Seca, announced this afternoon that the Hockey Club has completed a trade with the Erie Otters.
In the trade, the Sarnia Sting have acquired a 3rd round pick in the 2028 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft (BFD) and a 5th round pick in the 2027 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft (ER) in exchange for forward Liam Beamish.
The Sarnia Sting would like to thank Liam for his contributions to the organization and wish him all the best with the Erie Otters.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026
- Bulldogs Acquire Jet Kwajah & Draft Picks from Attack for Leenders - Brantford Bulldogs
- Sudbury Acquires Three Future Assets Through Series of Trades - Sudbury Wolves
- Firebirds Acquire Goaltender Trenten Bennett from Owen Sound - Flint Firebirds
- Fans Rock the Aud as Rangers Capture Third Memorial Cup from Afar - Kitchener Rangers
- Sting Complete Trade with Erie Otters - Sarnia Sting
- Otters Acquire Forward Liam Beamish in Deal with Sting - Erie Otters
- Frontenacs Acquire 2009 Born Defenceman Gavin Christie from the Brantford Bulldogs - Kingston Frontenacs
- Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selections from Fronts for Christie - Brantford Bulldogs
- Greyhounds Sign Blueliner Christopher Weiss - Soo Greyhounds
- Otters Acquire Goaltender David Egorov from Brantford in Exchange for Picks - Erie Otters
- Bulldogs Acquire Good & Draft Picks from Erie for Egorov - Brantford Bulldogs
- DeGray Lands in Niagara - Niagara IceDogs
- Robin Kuzma Proved That he Belongs in First OHL Season - Kingston Frontenacs
- Sting Acquire Forward Parker Holmes in Trade with Brantford Bulldogs - Sarnia Sting
- Bulldogs Aquire Draft Selections from Sting for Holmes - Brantford Bulldogs
- Spirit and Battalion Swap OHL Priority Selection, CHL Import Draft Picks - Saginaw Spirit
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Other Recent Sarnia Sting Stories
- Sting Complete Trade with Erie Otters
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