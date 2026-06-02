Sting Complete Trade with Erie Otters

Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







Sarnia Sting General Manager, Dylan Seca, announced this afternoon that the Hockey Club has completed a trade with the Erie Otters.

In the trade, the Sarnia Sting have acquired a 3rd round pick in the 2028 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft (BFD) and a 5th round pick in the 2027 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft (ER) in exchange for forward Liam Beamish.

The Sarnia Sting would like to thank Liam for his contributions to the organization and wish him all the best with the Erie Otters.







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