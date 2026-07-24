Merrill Signs with IceDogs

Published on July 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, Ont. - Niagara IceDogs General Manager Dale DeGray announced today that forward Finn Merrill, selected 32nd overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, has signed an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement with the club.

The 5-foot-10 forward from The Hill Academy recorded 89 points (48 goals, 41 assists) in 59 games during the 2025-26 season.

"Finn is a high-energy offensive forward who plays a very solid 200-foot game," said DeGray. "He has explosive speed and tremendous hockey sense and on-ice awareness. Add that to his tremendous compete level, and he's going to be an exciting player to watch in an IceDogs jersey."

Merrill recently represented Team Gold at Hockey Canada's under-17 development camp, where he scored a goal.

Known as a gifted goal-scorer, Merrill also plays high-level lacrosse during the summer, a sport that has helped develop his hand-eye coordination, spatial awareness and offensive creativity - skills that translate well to the ice.

The Niagara IceDogs welcome Finn and his family to the organization and the Niagara region.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2026

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