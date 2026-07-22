Andrew Agozzino Announces Retirement

Published on July 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT. - Niagara IceDogs alumnus and franchise legend Andrew Agozzino has announced his retirement from professional hockey following an outstanding 14-season career.

Agozzino's professional journey included 53 National Hockey League games, recording 12 points while suiting up for the Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators, San Jose Sharks and Utah Mammoth.

The majority of his career was spent in the American Hockey League, where he established himself as one of the league's premier offensive talents. Over 847 career AHL games, Agozzino totalled 662 points (284 goals, 378 assists) and earned selections to the AHL All-Star Classic in 2013 and 2019. He concluded his playing career with the Tucson Roadrunners, the AHL affiliate of the Utah Mammoth.

Originally selected 15th overall by the Mississauga IceDogs in the first round of the 2007 OHL Priority Selection, Agozzino became part of the franchise's move to Niagara later that year.

Over five seasons with the IceDogs, Agozzino developed into one of the most accomplished players in franchise history. He served as team captain for his final two-and-a-half seasons and led Niagara to the 2012 OHL Eastern Conference Championship.

His exceptional overage campaign earned him the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy as the OHL's Outstanding Overage Player and the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy, recognizing the league's top captain.

Agozzino remains the longest-tenured player in IceDogs franchise history, having appeared in 369 regular-season and playoff games. He continues to hold numerous franchise records, including:

Most career points - 369

Most career goals - 159

Most career shorthanded goals - 16

Andrew's impact on the IceDogs organization extends far beyond the record book. His leadership, dedication and commitment to excellence helped shape the foundation of hockey in Niagara and left a lasting legacy that continues to inspire future generations of IceDogs.

The Niagara IceDogs are incredibly proud to call Andrew Agozzino an alumnus and have him don the crest. On behalf of the entire IceDogs organization and Dog Country, we congratulate Andrew on an exceptional professional career and wish him all the best in retirement.







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