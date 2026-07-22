Ryan Beaulieu Invited to Hockey Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp

Published on July 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







London Knights first-round pick Ryan Beaulieu recently participated in Hockey Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp, marking another significant step in his hockey career.

Hockey Canada invited 80 of the country's top under-17 players to the five-day camp, which was held July 17-21 at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville, Ontario.

Throughout the camp, players participated in on-ice sessions, fitness testing, practices, classroom sessions and intrasquad games as Hockey Canada evaluated talent ahead of the 2026 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Selected 14th overall by the London Knights in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the London, Ont., native earned his invitation following an impressive season with the London Jr. Knights U16 program. The left-shot defenceman established himself as one of the top blueliners in his age group with his poise with the puck, strong skating ability and reliable two-way play.

Beaulieu was one of 31 Ontario Hockey League prospects invited to the national camp, the most of any Canadian Hockey League member league.

The National Under-17 Development Camp served as the first step in Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence for many of the country's top young players. Hockey Canada will now continue evaluating players before selecting the rosters that will represent Canada at the 2026 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge later this year.

The London Knights congratulate Ryan on this well-deserved opportunity.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

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