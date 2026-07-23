London Knights Sign Ryker Kesler to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







The London Knights are pleased to announce that forward Ryker Kesler has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the hockey club.

Kesler was selected by the Knights in the second round, 27th overall, of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection and now officially joins the organization ahead of the upcoming season.

A hardworking forward with a strong two-way game, Kesler has earned a reputation for his competitiveness, work ethic and ability to contribute in all situations. His commitment to playing a complete 200-foot game makes him a valuable addition to the Knights forward group.

Throughout his minor hockey career, Kesler has demonstrated consistent offensive production while also taking pride in the defensive side of the game. His leadership qualities and willingness to compete every shift fit the identity the Knights continue to build.

The signing marks another important addition to London's 2026 draft class as the organization continues preparations for the 2026-27 season.

The London Knights would like to welcome Ryker and his family to the organization.







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