London Knights Sign Luca Santala to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







The London Knights are pleased to announce that forward Luca Santala has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the hockey club.

Santala was selected by the Knights in the second round, 40th overall, of the 2026 CHL Import Draft. Already generating significant attention from NHL scouts, Santala is currently projected to be selected 12th overall in the 2027 NHL Draft according to Daily Faceoff's early draft rankings.

The 6-foot-2 forward spent the 2025-26 season with Kiekko-Espoo in Finland, recording 12 points in 25 games at the U20 level while adding 22 points in 17 games with the club's U18 team. Santala also represented Finland internationally, including at the 2026 IIHF Under-18 World Championship where he recorded six points in five games.

Capable of playing both centre and wing, Santala brings a combination of size, skill and hockey sense to the Knights lineup. His offensive instincts, strong two-way game and ability to create scoring opportunities have established him as one of the premier young players in his age group, making him one of the most exciting young prospects set to arrive in the Ontario Hockey League.

The signing adds another highly skilled piece to London's roster as the club continues preparations for the 2026-27 season.

The London Knights would like to welcome Luca and his family to the organization.







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