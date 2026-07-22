Cooper McAslan Invited to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp
Published on July 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
London Knights defenceman Cooper McAslan has been invited to attend Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp.
McAslan will join some of the top under-18 players from across the country as Hockey Canada evaluates its roster ahead of the upcoming 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
The camp will give players the opportunity to take part in practices, off-ice training and evaluation sessions while competing for a chance to represent Canada.
McAslan's invitation marks another step in his development and recognizes him as one of the top players in his age group.
Further details regarding the camp and Canada's final roster will be announced by Hockey Canada.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026
- Spitfires Sign Free Agent Jack O'Dell to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Windsor Spitfires
- Ryan Beaulieu Invited to Hockey Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp - London Knights
- Cooper McAslan Invited to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp - London Knights
- Andrew Agozzino Announces Retirement - Niagara IceDogs
- Ryerson Edgar Invited to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Camp - Niagara IceDogs
- IceDogs Sign First-Round Import Pick Stepan Stejskal - Niagara IceDogs
- Attack Bolster Blueline with Signing of Caden Bell - Owen Sound Attack
- Kulemin and Henderson Invited to Hockey Canada National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp - Kingston Frontenacs
- Kingston Frontenacs to Host Locker Room Sale on July 25th - Kingston Frontenacs
- Spirit Head Coach Chris Lazary Departs to Pursue Further Opportunities - Saginaw Spirit
- 10 OHL Players Named to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp - OHL
- Brock Chitaroni Selected to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Camp - Ottawa 67's
- Bulldogs Name Bryce O'Hagan Goalie Coach - Brantford Bulldogs
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- Cooper McAslan Invited to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp
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