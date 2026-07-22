Cooper McAslan Invited to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp

Published on July 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







London Knights defenceman Cooper McAslan has been invited to attend Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp.

McAslan will join some of the top under-18 players from across the country as Hockey Canada evaluates its roster ahead of the upcoming 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The camp will give players the opportunity to take part in practices, off-ice training and evaluation sessions while competing for a chance to represent Canada.

McAslan's invitation marks another step in his development and recognizes him as one of the top players in his age group.

Further details regarding the camp and Canada's final roster will be announced by Hockey Canada.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

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