Game Day, Round 1, Game 1, Firebirds vs Attack - 7 p.m.

Published on March 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Kevin He had two goals and an assist and the Firebirds jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period en route to a 5-4 win over the London Knights in the regular season finale on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center.

HISTORY MAKERS: The Firebirds finished the 2025-26 season with 95 points, 44 wins and 22 wins on home ice, all of which were franchise records. Flint eclipsed the 89 points and 42 wins it had during the 2021-22 season, the previous high water mark for points and wins. The 2021-22 Firebirds lost to the Windsor Spitfires in the 2022 Western Conference Finals, the furthest the team has advanced in the playoffs in franchise history.

SEASON SERIES: Flint won the season series, 3-1-0-0, with the Firebirds taking both games on home ice and each of the first three games. The Attack beat the Birds, 4-3, on Mar. 18 in Owen Sound for their lone win. Nathan Aspinall had three goals and six assists to lead the Firebirds in the season series while Mason Vaccari was 2-0-0-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .950 save percentage in his two appearances in net.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: This will be the second time the Firebirds and Attack have met in the postseason in franchise history. Flint beat Owen Sound in seven games in a first round match-up in the 2022 OHL Playoffs. Owen Sound has not won a playoff game since May 3, 2022, a 4-0 shutout over the Firebirds in Game 6 of that series. The Attack have been swept in the first round of the playoffs in three straight seasons.

LED BY: Nathan Aspinall finished the season second in the OHL with 94 points. His 61 assists were a Firebirds franchise record his point total was the third-highest in franchise history. Aspinall was only the fourth Firebirds to reach 90 points in a season.

ODDS AND ENDS: Kevin He led the OHL in goals from the point he made his Firebirds debut on Dec. 31. He had 25 goals and 21 assists in 32 games for Flint...Owen Sound led the OHL in penalty minutes with 944 (13.9 per game)...Pierce Mbuyi has scored 30 of his 61 career goals on the power play...Jimmy Lombardi had four goals in four games against the Attack this season.

UP NEXT: Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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