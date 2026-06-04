Owen Sound Acquires Caden Bell in Trade with Niagara

Published on June 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







OWEN SOUND, ON - The Owen Sound Attack announced today a transaction with the Niagara IceDogs. The Attack have acquired defenceman Caden Bell in exchange for defenceman Blake Munnings.

"Caden Bell has emerged as a promising young right-shot defenseman who had a standout year with the St. Catharines Falcons in the GOHL," said team President and General Manager Tyler Nother, "When we were evaluating our roster, there was a need to strengthen the right side of our D-Core. To add a player with Caden's two-way upside is very exciting, and we look forward to assisting Caden in his development on and off the ice."

Bell, 17, was drafted 49th overall in the 2025 draft by the IceDogs. The Scarborough, Ontario native spent this past season with the St. Catharines Falcons of the GOJHL where he had 40 points in 46 regular season games and 11 points in 16 playoff games. Bell was selected for the GOHL (Eastern) All-Rookie Team, the GOHL U18 team for St. Andrew's College MacPherson Challenge Tournament and was invited to participate in the GOHL Top Prospects Game at OHL's Connor McDavid Top Prospects event.

TRADE DETAILS:

Owen Sound Receives:

Caden Bell (09)

Niagara Receives:

Blake Munnings (09)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2026

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