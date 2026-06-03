Spitfires Sign 2025 4th Round Pick Jesse Debruyn to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on June 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of defenceman Jesse Debruyn (De-bru-un) to the Red, White and Navy.

Debruyn was selected by the Spitfires in the fourth round, 76th overall, of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. The Exeter, Ontario native stands at 6-foot and 180 pounds.

Debruyn played his minor hockey with the Huron Perth Lakers organization. During his 2024 draft season, he recorded 7 goals and 8 assists for 15 points in 30 games from the blueline.

Following his selection by Windsor, Debruyn joined the Komoka Kings of the Greater Ontario Hockey League (GOHL), where he posted 8 goals and 19 assists for 27 points in 47 games. After the Kings' season came to an end, Debruyn was called up by the Spitfires and appeared in six games.

The Exeter, ON native is excited to be joining the club.

"It feels great to sign with such a great organization" Debruyn said. "To accomplish something I have been working really hard for since the draft is super rewarding."

Debruyn said he is excited to meet his new teammates and be a part of the organization.

"I think I am most excited to meet all the players and see the guys from last year" Debruyn said. "I am thrilled to be a part of the team."

Bill Bowler spoke on Debruyn putting pen to paper.

"Jesse is an all-around defenceman that can play in all situations" GM Bill Bowler said. "He is a player that joined us late in the playoffs and we expect him to continue to grow into a prominent role."

Welcome to the Spitfires, Jesse!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2026

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