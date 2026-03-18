Generals Face 67's in First of Home-And-Home

Published on March 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hit the road for the final time this season as they head to Ottawa to face their division rivals, the 67's this afternoon.

Both teams have three games remaining in their seasons but have two against each other in a home-and-home beginning today and ending Friday night in Oshawa.

The Generals got the offense going against the Barrie Colts this past Sunday but could not hold the lead late and dropped 6-5 in overtime. Owen Griffin did extend his point streak to ten with a goal and an assist while Brooks Rogowski also tallied three points.

Ottawa also played Sunday and picked up a convincing 6-0 win over the Niagara IceDogs thanks to Nic Whitehead picking up three points and Jasper Kuhta, Spencer Bowes, Filip Ekberg, Cooper Foster, Frankie Marrelli and Connor Bewick each recording two points.

Chances at the top seed in the Eastern Conference are dwindling for the 67's as they are six points back of the Brantford Bulldogs, but Ottawa still has a firm 18-point possession of third. Should Brantford beat Niagara later tonight, the 67's will finish with the third seed.

The Generals, meanwhile, hope to spoil the party and avenge their last visit to the nation's capital in which they dropped 6-0. Oshawa also looks to solve the elite goaltending and defense of the 67's, who have limited them to one goal or fewer in four of the six matchups this year.

Puck drop is set for 3:00 pm from TD Place. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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