Final Home Game of the Regular Season & OA's Night

Published on March 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves have clinched the 2026 playoffs; our first-round opponent is still currently TBD. Before the postseason begins, the Wolves will look to build momentum heading into the playoffs. This Friday marks the Wolves' final home game of the regular season, proudly sponsored by the YMCA. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. as the Wolves welcome the Brampton Steelheads, looking to bounce back after a tough loss on Monday afternoon. Following Friday's game, the team will travel to North Bay to close out the 2025-26 regular season.

Friday's game will be a special one. Prior to puck drop, the Wolves will recognize their overage players who are playing in their final OHL regular season home game. We will be celebrating forward Chase Coughlan and defenceman Gavin Ewles. We thank both players for their leadership and commitment to the team during their time with the Wolves.

Last Wednesday night, the Wolves traveled to Oshawa to take on the Generals and came away with a 5-4 comeback victory. The Slovakian duo of Adam Nemec and Jan Chovan combined for four third-period goals to lead the team to the win. In net, goaltender Paolo Frasca made 38 saves on 42 shots.

The Wolves hit the road Sunday, March 22 when they battle their highway 17 rivals the North Bay Battalion. Fans can catch the action live on the Wolves' free Listen Live radio broadcast or watch on FloHockey.

Single-game tickets for Friday's OA's Night are available now and can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Community Arena Box Office.

Early Bird Season Tickets for 2026-27 are also on sale, offering the best value, priority access, and exclusive member benefits. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early for a chance to win and to take advantage of Early Bird pricing. For more information, email [email protected].







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.