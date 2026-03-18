Generals Drop First of Home-And-Home with 67's

Published on March 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals were handed a 6-1 loss by the Ottawa 67's from the nation's capital this afternoon in what was Oshawa's final road game of the season.

Brady Murnane returned on the Generals' blue line while Jaden Cholette, the Gloucester, ON native, got the crease close to home. He would have to be sharp early as the 67's started out hot, putting up the game's first ten shots.

Less than three minutes in, however, Ottawa would open the scoring after Brock Chitaroni quickly put home Shaan Kingwell's feed from behind the net on a bang-bang play.

The 67's controlled the play early, but Oshawa later got it tied after Luke Posthumus came down the far wing and snuck one past Ryder Fetterolf short-side on the Generals' first shot.

Nic Whitehead would give Ottawa back the lead on the power play after he one-timed Thomas Vandenberg's feed into a gaping cage from the far side. The 67's put up 24 shots in the opening frame, but Cholette stood tall to keep it a one-goal game after one.

Ottawa picked up right where they left off to start the second and went ahead by two after Spencer Bowes played the hop on a cross-corner dump-in, won the race against a couple of General defenders and roofed it glove-side.

Cholette once again had to be strong at times in the middle frame and the Generals were still in it entering the third. Oshawa had some jump to start the final 20 with some shifts in the attacking zone but would not get much going.

Ottawa would extend their lead after Nic Sima drove to the net and tipped home Whitehead's centring feed with his stake. It was Sima's ninth goal with the 67's since coming over from the Saginaw Spirit at the trade deadline.

Filip Ekberg tipped in a terrific feed from Ondrej Ruml and would net another one late for Ottawa's fifth and sixth. The 67's, who put up 43 total shots on the afternoon, would close things out to keep their hopes of a first-place finish alive.

Ottawa will now wait for the Brantford Bulldogs' result against Niagara later tonight to determine their fate in the Eastern Conference race. If Brantford wins or loses in either overtime or the shootout, they claim the East Division and the 67's will settle for the third seed.

As for the Gens, they head home for their final two games of the regular season, wrapping up their home-and-home with Ottawa Friday night before hosting the Peterborough Petes Sunday evening in their final game of the campaign. For single-game tickets to both games, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OTT 1st Goal: Brock Chitaroni (10) from Shaan Kingwell and David Bedkowski at 2:44

OSH 1st Goal: Luke Posthumus (23) from Harrison Franssen at 8:33

OTT 2nd Goal (PP): Nic Whitehead (26) from Thomas Vandenberg and Jasper Kuhta at 15:50

2nd Period Scoring:

OTT 3rd Goal: Spencer Bowes (23) from Teddy Spitznagel and Kaleb Dietsch at 5:59

3rd Period Scoring:

OTT 4th Goal: Nic Sima (19) Nic Whitehead and Ryder Fetterolf at 6:17

OTT 5th Goal: Filip Ekberg (23) from Ondrej Ruml and Kohyn Eshkawkogan at 11:12

OTT 6th Goal: Filip Ekberg (24) from Cooper Foster and Kohyn Eshkawkogan at 16:54

OSH Power Play: 0/1

OTT Power Play: 1/2

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 37 saves on 43 shots

Ryder Fetterolf (OTT): 10 saves on 11 shots







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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