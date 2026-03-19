Frontenacs Buck Colts Wednesday Night

Published on March 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston- The Frontenacs hosted a rare Wednesday night tilt against the Barrie Colts at Slush Puppie Place.

The first period started with a bang for the Frontenacs. Riley Clark would grab his third goal of the season on a beautiful solo effort. Matthew Frost and Nolan Buttar would both pick up assists. Barrie would respond later in the first period. 1-1, heading into the middle frame.

The two teams would trade goals to start the second period. First, Cole Beaudoin would beat Gavin Betts for his 33rd goal of the season. Minutes later, Kieren Dervin would go bardown to give the Frontenacs their lead back. Alex Mclean would get in on the scoring after that, his 11th of the season and first at Slush Puppie Place. 3-1, the Frontenacs would lead the Colts after 40 minutes.

In the third period, Jack Dever would be the only goal scorer. The Colts would test Betts with nine shots, but the Frontenacs goalie would be up to the task, and Kingston would hold on to beat Barrie by a score of 4-2.

The Frontenacs now turn their attention to the Peterborough Petes, who make their way to Slush Puppie Place Friday night, the final home game of the regular season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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