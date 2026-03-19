Owen Sound Tops Flint, 4-3

Published on March 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds right wing Brady Smith vs. the Owen Sound Attack

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Owen Sound Attack) Flint Firebirds right wing Brady Smith vs. the Owen Sound Attack(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Owen Sound Attack)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. - Darian Anderson scored twice and Nathan Aspinall had two assists but the Flint Firebirds were beaten by the Owen Sound Attack, 4-3, on Wednesday night at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Firebirds got on the board first with a power play goal in the first period. Aspinall hit Jimmy Lombardi who snapped a pass to Anderson on the back post. He steered the puck past Trenton Bennett and Flint went ahead, 1-0.

Owen Sound struck early in the second period when Nicholas Sykora sent a one-timer through Mason Courville. Flint then took the lead back near the halfway point of the second as Alex Kostov loaded up, faked a shot and snapped a pass to Xavier Tessier. He tapped it past Bennett and the Firebirds went on top, 2-1.

But the Attack then got a pair of goals only 20 seconds apart. First, Caden Taylor stuffed a shot through Courville. Then, Noah Roberts took a shot from the blue line that Max Delisle tipped on the way through. The puck fluttered past Courville and Owen Sound took its first lead, 3-2.

Flint responded and tied the game in the third period with Anderson's second goal. Aspinall got him the puck at the left circle and Anderson skated towards the slot. He flung a shot that Bennett got a piece of but it trickled through and into the net, evening the score at three.

Owen Sound then took the lead back with just under seven minutes to play in the third. With a delayed penalty coming against Flint, John Banks fed Pierce Mbuyi for a one-timer from just inside the blue line. It sailed through traffic and snuck past Courville, putting the Attack ahead for good, 4-3.

The Firebirds fell to 43-17-4-3 with the loss and Owen Sound improved to 26-31-4-5.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Flint now trails Windsor by one point for the West Division lead and second place in the Western Conference. The Firebirds have one game remaining while the Spitfires have two...Nathan Aspinall recorded two assists and now has 60 for the season. He is the first Firebird to record 60 assists in a single season...Darian Anderson now has 20 goals.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds finish their regular season on Saturday night at home against the London Knights. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is set for 7 p.m.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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