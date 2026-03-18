Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Soo Greyhounds

Published on March 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (25-33-3-4) host the Soo Greyhounds (38-21-1-5) on March 17th, 2026, at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Saginaw Spirit visited the Sarnia Sting on March 15th for their sixth meeting of the season. The Spirit scored four times in the first period for the win, with Egor Barabanov picking up two goals and an assist. Dima Zhilkin was named first star of the game with two goals and three assists in the 7-3 road win.

The Greyhounds hosted the Brantford Bulldogs on Monday night, getting shut out 3-0 at home. Carter George stopped 18 of 20 for the Greyhounds, and Quinn McKenzie was named the third star of the game in the loss.

This Season:

The Spirit and the Greyhound have faced off six times this season, with both teams winning three so far. The Soo took the most recent meeting, a 37-save Carter George shutout at the Dow Event Center on February 4th. Saginaw took a 5-3 home victory a month prior thanks to a pair of goals from Dima Zhilkin and three Egor Barabanov assists. Barabanov leads all skaters in the season series with 12 points (5G-7A) in six games against the Soo.

Players to Watch:

With three assists against the Sarnia Sting on Monday, Nikita Klepov has taken the OHL scoring lead with 92 points (36G-32A) in 64 games. The rookie has 17 points (5G-12A) in his last 10 games and has six (1G-5A) in six games against the Soo, including his first career goal/point on September 19th, 2025. Klepov looks to snap a two-game goal drought and tie Cole Perfetti's Spirit rookie record of 37 goals on the season.

Sitting in fourth among defensemen in scoring so far this season is Levi Harper, who has 55 points (11G-44A) in 65 games. Harper snapped his scoreless streak with two assists against the Sting on the 15th, and has four points (1G-3A) in six games against the Greyhounds this season. Harper sits third among all rookies in scoring so far this season.

Saginaw's NHL-Drafted Players: Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Marco Mignosa leads the Soo Greyhounds in scoring this season with 85 points (34G-51A) in 62 games. The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect is tied for sixth in OHL scoring and has eleven points (3G-8A) in five games against the Spirit this season. Mignosa recently played his 300th career OHL game and sits at 285 points, second most among active players behind only Windsor's Liam Greentree (323).

Since being acquired from Sarnia earlier this season, defenseman Luka Fischer has picked up 26 points (5G-21A) in 36 games with the Soo. Fischer has 44 points (8G-36A) in 62 games this season, and sits at 15th among defensemen in the league so far this season.

Noah Laus leads the rookies in scoring this season for the Greyhounds with 27 points (12G-15A) in 65 games. Laus was picked seventh overall in 2025 by the Greyhounds and picked up his first point against the Spirit in his first game on September 19th. Laus has three assists in six games this season against the Spirit, and is tied for 20th among rookie scorers in the OHL.

The Soo's NHL-Drafted Players: Travis Hayes (PIT), Marco Mignosa (TBL), Jordan Charron (PIT), Brady Martin (NSH), Lukas Fischer (STL), Landon Miller (DET), Carter George (LAK)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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