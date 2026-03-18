Game Day, Game 67, Firebirds at Attack - 7 p.m.

Published on March 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre

Owen Sound, Ontario

7:00 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

LAST TIME OUT: Brady Smith and Ihnat Pazii both scored but the Firebirds fell in a 2-0 hole in the first period and never led as they were beaten by the Kitchener Rangers, 6-2, on Tuesday night at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. The Rangers clinched first place in the Western Conference with the win.

2, 3: The Firebirds and the Windsor Spitfires are separated by just one point for second and third place in the Western Conference and for the lead of the West Division. Flint is in third with 93 points and Windsor is in second with 94 points as both teams have two games remaining in the regular season. The Firebirds play on Wednesday in Owen Sound against the Attack and on Saturday at home against the London Knights. Windsor visits London on Friday and finishes on the road against the Soo Greyhounds on Sunday.

6, 7, 8: The final three playoff spots in the Western Conference are separated by two points with each having three games left to play. The Owen Sound Attack and Guelph Storm are tied for sixth with 59 points while the Saginaw Spirit are in eighth with 57.

IN NET: Mason Vaccari is one win away from tying Luke Cavallin's franchise record of 36, set in the 2021-22 season. Vaccari's save percentage is .909 and the franchise record is .910, also set by Cavallin in 21-22. His GAA is 2.67, on track to break Nathan Day's franchise record of 3.07, set in the 2024-25 season.

FINISHING THE ROAD SLATE: The Firebirds will play their final road game of the regular season on Wednesday. Flint is 22-8-1-2 on the road and its 22 wins and 47 points are the second-most in the OHL. Only the Barrie Colts, who are 24-6-0-2 with 50 points on the road, have more.

ODDS AND ENDS: Flint is 3-0-0-0 against Owen Sound this season. The Firebirds have scored six goals in all three games...the Attack have points in eight of their last ten games, having gone 5-2-2-1...Flint will play Game 1 of its first round OHL Playoff series on Thursday, March 26 and Game 2 on Saturday, March 28, regardless of its opponent.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds return home to finish out the regular season on Saturday night against the London Knights. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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