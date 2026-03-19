Cloutier Scores Twice, Shurygin Stops 22 in Wednesday Win over Greyhounds

Published on March 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit exchange fist bumps along the bench

(Saginaw Spirit) Saginaw Spirit exchange fist bumps along the bench(Saginaw Spirit)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit hosted the Soo Greyhounds at the Dow Event Center for their seventh meeting of the season on Wednesday night. Jacob Cloutier would find the back of the net twice to break the 20-goal mark, and Nikita Klepov notched two assists. The Spirit took the win at home, with Stepan Shurygin stopping 22 of 25 in the 4-3 victory.

Jordan Charron opened the scoring late in the first after he beat Shurygin with a snap shot on the rush for the Greyhounds. Carson Andrew and Christopher Brown picked up the assists at 17:39.

Fifty-six seconds later, Carson Harmer responded for the Spirit after he picked a corner from the right wing for his 18th goal of the season. Brody Pepoy found him alone for the primary assist, and Graydon Jones picked up the secondary as the Greyhounds and Spirit stood tied at 18:33

After 1: SAG 1 - 1 SOO (Total Shots: 3 - 8)

Jacob Cloutier took the lead for Saginaw on the power play after he sent in a one-timer from the slot to make it 2-1. Egor Barabanov bounced it to Cloutier from down low for the primary assist, and Nikita Klepov picked up the secondary at 10:46.

After 2: SAG 2 - 1 SOO (2nd period shots: 6 - 9 Total shots: 9 - 17)

Jeremy Martin tied the game for the Greyhounds after he sent in his 27th of the season on a snap shot from the slot on the power play. Marco Mignosa and Chase Reid picked up the assist as the two teams stood tied at 2-2, 46 seconds into the third.

The Spirit took back the lead 11:23 into the third after rookie defenseman Levi Harper fired in a one-timer for his 12th of the season. Nikita Klepov set up the shot for his second point of the game, and James Guo picked up the secondary assist as the Spirit led 3-2 halfway through the third.

The Greyhounds responded with 5:36 left in the third after Jeremy Martin scored his second goal of the game, batting in a loose puck to tie the game. Noah Laus and Quinn McKenzie picked up the assists as the Soo and Saginaw stood tied late in the third.

Jacob Cloutier restored the lead for Saginaw after he fired in his second of the game blocker side off the rush. Cloutier scored unassisted at 16:00 to make it 4-3 in favor of the Spirit.

Final: SAG 4 - 3 SOO (3rd period shots 5 - 8, Total shots 14 - 25)

Powerplays: SAG 1/2 SOO 1/1

Goaltenders: SAG: Stepan Shurygin (22 saves, 25 shots) SOO: Carter George (10 saves, 14 shots)

The Spirit play again Friday, March 18th, when they visit the Soo Greyhounds for their final meeting of the season. Puck drop at GFL Memorial Gardens is at 7:07.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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