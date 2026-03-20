Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Soo Greyhounds

Published on March 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (26-33-3-4) visit the Soo Greyhounds (38-22-1-5) on March 20th, 2026, at GFL Memorial Gardens on Friday.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:07 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Greyhounds visited the Spirit on Wednesday night for their seventh meeting of the season. Although Jordan Charron would open the scoring for the Greyhounds, the Spirit would rally behind Jacob Cloutier, who scored twice in the 4-3 victory. Stepan Shurygin stopped 22 of 25 for Saginaw, and Carter George stopped 10 of 14 for the Greyhounds.

This Season:

This is the eighth and final meeting of the season between the Saginaw Spirit and the Soo Greyhounds, with the Spirit winning game seven to take the series lead. Before Wednesday night, The Soo took the most recent meeting with a 37-save Carter George shutout at the Dow Event Center on February 4th. The last meeting at GFL Memorial Gardens came on December 28th, a 5-1 Spirit win led by three points from Egor Barabanov (1G-2A).

Players to Watch:

With two goals in Wednesday night's game against the Greyhounds, Jacob Cloutier sits five points behind the 50-point mark with 45 (21G-24A) in 62 games this season. The Winnipeg Jets prospect is just two points shy of setting a career high in points, and has six points (3G-3A) in six games against the Greyhounds this season. Also scoring Wednesday night is Carson Harmer, who now has nine points (4G-5A) in his last 10 games with the Spirit. Harmer has 43 points (18G-25A) in 64 games this season, with two goals and two assists coming in six games against the Soo.

Leading the Spirit in scoring against the Greyhounds this season is Egor Barabanov, who has 13 points (5G-8A) in seven games against the club. With 89 points (26G-61A) in 66 games this season, Barabanov is currently tied for third in scoring across the OHL this season.

Saginaw's NHL-Drafted Players: Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Defenseman Chase Reid returned to the lineup for the Soo Greyhounds earlier this week after sustaining an upper-body injury on February 1st. The 18-year-old set a career high in points this season with 48 (18G-30A) in 43 games played, including four assists in three games against the Spirit. He had an assist and three shots on goal Wednesday night in Saginaw.

With two goals Wednesday night against the Spirit, Jeremy Martin now has seven goals in seven games against the Spirit. Starting his season with the Flint Firebirds, Martin scored a hat trick on opening night against the Spirit before being traded to the Soo, where he has picked up 37 points (25G-12A) in 52 games.

Quinn McKenzie picked up his 50th point of the season with an assist against the Spirit in their last meeting, with 20 goals and 30 assists in 63 games this season. The center was signed in free agency in the offseason by the Greyhounds and leads the team on the faceoff dot with 510 faceoff wins this season. McKenzie picked up his first career point against the Spirit on September 19th and has nine points (3G-6A) against Saginaw this season.

The Soo's NHL-Drafted Players: Travis Hayes (PIT), Marco Mignosa (TBL), Jordan Charron (PIT), Brady Martin (NSH), Lukas Fischer (STL), Landon Miller (DET), Carter George (LAK)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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