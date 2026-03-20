Game Preview: Sarnia Sting at Kitchener Rangers - March 20th, 2026

Published on March 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Kitchener will play their final home regular season game tonight as the Rangers take on the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Matthew Andonovski, Dylan Edwards, and Jack Pridham will be honoured prior to the game as the team's overage players.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 468 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

GAME PROMO: Overager and Fan Appreciation

Join us at The Aud on Friday, March 20 at 7:00 PM as the Kitchener Rangers take on the Sarnia Sting in our final regular season home game and Fan Appreciation Night.

Fans selected through our Fan Appreciation Contest will head to centre ice post-game to receive a game-worn Red Alternate "Soldier" jersey directly from a Rangers player, one of the most iconic jerseys in Rangers history. Throughout the night, keep an eye out for surprise giveaways, including signed pucks, Rangers Authentics prize packs, and more.

Before puck drop, we'll also honour our graduating overage players: Jack Pridham, Matthew Andonovski, and Dylan Edwards, in a special pre-game ceremony celebrating their contributions to the Rangers organization.

Don't miss a memorable night as we celebrate our fans and our players to close out the regular season at home.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This season:

Sarnia and Kitchener have played each other three times this year with Kitchener winning all three contests in regulation. The most recent win came earlier this month where the Rangers collected a 6-3 win on the road. Sam O'Reilly led the way with five points, finding the back of the net twice with both coming at even strength. Jack Pridham also netted a pair of goals, one of which came shorthanded. Jason Schaubel stopped 17-of-20 that came his way en route to the victory.

Past Years:

Last season, Kitchener held the upper hand in the four-game season series, finishing with a 3-1-0-0 record, including two regulation wins and one overtime victory. The Blueshirts have also found consistent success against Sarnia in recent years. Over the past five seasons, the teams have met 23 times, with Kitchener claiming 16 of those matchups (16-6-0-1).

RANGERS ROUND UP (47-13-4-2)

The Kitchener Rangers have officially clinched the top seed in the Western Conference following a win over the Flint Firebirds on Tuesday. Kitchener now sits at 100 points on the season, just four behind the Brantford Bulldogs for the overall league lead. In that matchup, the Rangers earned a 6-2 victory, with Jack Pridham scoring twice and extending his point streak to 12 games, while Sam O'Reilly added a goal and three assists in a dominant performance.

PLAYERS TO LOOK FOR:

Dylan Edwards, acquired from the Erie Otters, has quickly become a key piece for Kitchener, now sitting at 85 points and ranking eighth among the league's top scorers. Cameron Arquette is another name to watch, recording a goal and an assist on Tuesday and entering tonight on a two-game point streak. Jack Pridham is sitting on 89 points for the year, one away from the 90-point mark. He also has 45 goals which leads the lead in scoring with just two games remaining on the schedule.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE SARNIA STING (19-38-8-1)

The Sarnia Sting sit ninth in the Western Conference with 47 points in 66 games, just ahead of the Erie Otters at the bottom of the standings. On March 18th, they picked up a 6-3 win over Erie, powered by two goals from Tyler Challenger, while Liam Beamish added a power-play marker and Logan Hawery recorded three assists.

Sarnia is led from a strong group of 08' players heading into the draft eligible years. Easton Walos isn't eligible until 2027, but he leads the team in points. Top prospects Beckham Edwards and Alessandro Di Iorio are projected to go in the first two rounds of the NHL Entry Level Draft this upcoming June. Logan Hawery is another 08 ¬Â² that was acquired via trade with the London Knights, he has 10 points in his first 13 games with the team.

PLAYERS TO LOOK FOR:

Rookie forward Easton Walos leads the Sting with 47 points this season and ranks among the top first-year players in the league. Beckham Edwards sits close behind with 41 points and continues to be a key offensive contributor.

Brother Kaden and Cameron Aucoin are sons of former NHLer Adrian Aucion. The two are part of this young Sarnia core that looks towards to future. Older brother Cameron has 26 points over 65 games while younger brother Kaden has 7 points in his rookie season.

Beckham Edwards is a top ranked forward for the upcoming NHL draft in June. He sits right behind Walos in points with 41 (18g 23a) over 62 games. Edwards has 5 points over his last 5 games and 9 in his last 10.

Drafted Sting:

The Sarnia Sting don't currently have any players selected in the NHL Draft. However, the team features seven NHL Draft Eligible skaters. Forwards Beckham Edwards, Alessandro Di Iorio, Chase Gaughan, Logan Hawery, Matthew Manza, and Tyler Challenger and defencemen Hunter Solomon.

Rangers Reach:

Rangers Reach is back for another exciting season of great Rangers hockey and Huge JACKPOTS! You could be the next winner of our Jackpot draw or consolation prize draw of a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card!

Buy now!  or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Also, back for another season is the Rangers Reach Authentic Jersey Raffle!

In addition to our Authentic Jersey main prize, we've added a Consolation Prize of a Special Issue RANGERS Jersey to the draw! Each Ticket purchase now has a chance to win one of TWO prizes!

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game! 

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

Broadcast Coverage:

Friday's game against the Sarnia Sting will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 468 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts hit the road to Owen Sound for their final game of the 2025-26 regular season before heading into the playoffs. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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