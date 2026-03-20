Barrie Colts Raise $8,375 Through CHL Jersey Contest Jersey Auction

Published on March 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are proud to announce that $8,375 was raised through the auction of game-worn jerseys from the club's #CHLJerseyContest game night, presented by Real Canadian Superstore.

Worn on March 7, the specialty jerseys featured the winning design created by local contest winner Lila Clarkson. Following the game, all player-worn jerseys were auctioned off, with 100 percent of proceeds supporting President's Choice Children's Charity, helping to feed children and support school nutrition programs across Canada.

This initiative is part of a league-wide program that has collectively raised over $864,000 in support of children's nutrition programs.

The Barrie Colts would like to thank their fans, bidders, and community for their incredible support, as well as Real Canadian Superstore and President's Choice Children's Charity for their continued partnership in making a meaningful impact.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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