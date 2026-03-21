O'Brien Takes Points Crown; Dogs Win Hamilton Spectator Trophy

Published on March 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO - Finishing out their final home game of the regular season on Fan Appreciation Night, the Brantford Bulldogs hosted the North Bay Battalion at the TD Civic Centre.

Prior to puck drop, the Bulldogs held a ceremony to honour their OA's, recognizing the contributions of Charlie Paquette and Zackary Sandhu for their leadership and commitment to the team. The Battalion looked to open the scoring early, as Kaden Pitre got a stick on a tip-in opportunity, but David Egorov came up with the stop. At the other end, the Bulldogs generated a chance of their own when Ben Danford fired a long drive from the blue line with Luca Testa stationed in front, but Jack Lisson turned that aside as well. Brantford kept pressing, with Marek Vanacker attempting to wire a shot over Lisson's shoulder, but the North Bay netminder made the save. The play resulted in a post-whistle scrum, sending the Battalion to the power play. Jonathan Kapageridis looked to capitalize with a drive, but Egorov stood tall and flashed the glove to keep the game scoreless. The Bulldogs would then head to the man advantage and make it count. At 9:19, Adam Benak worked the puck to Caleb Malhotra, who found Adam Jiricek in the left circle. Jiricek then blasted home his 19th of the season to give Brantford a 1-0 lead. North Bay responded late in the frame. At 18:54, Ryder Carey set up Arseny Pronin, who hammered a shot past Egorov for his seventh of the season, sending both teams to the locker room deadlocked at 1-1.

The Battalion looked to take the lead early in the frame, as Sebastien Gervais found Jonathan Kapageridis for a long drive, but David Egorov came up with the glove save once again. Moments later, Caleb Malhotra sprung Cooper Dennis on a break, but Jack Lisson kicked out the blocker to keep the game tied. Brantford would capitalize on their next opportunity with the man advantage. At 4:25, Marek Vanacker connected with Jake O'Brien in the slot, and he picked the corner for his 27th of the season to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead. The Bulldogs continued to press, with Ben Danford teeing up a shot from the blue line, but Lisson got a piece of it with his stick to make the stop. North Bay responded at 11:19, evening the score at 2-2. Off a turnover, Kaden Pitre broke in alone and slipped a shot past David Egorov for his 18th of the season. However, the Bulldogs wasted little time regaining the lead. At 14:00, sustained pressure in the Battalion zone saw Adam Benak find Marek Vanacker out front, and he made no mistake, burying his 47th of the season to make it 3-2.

Brantford struck again late in the period to extend their lead. At 19:21, despite being taken down on the play, Adam Benak managed to find the back of the net for his 28th of the season, sending the Bulldogs to the locker room with a 4-2 advantage.

The Bulldogs headed to the man advantage looking to extend their lead, and it appeared Luca Testa had done just that as he slipped one past Jack Lisson. However, the goal was waved off due to a cross-checking penalty, sending North Bay to the power play instead. The Battalion capitalized, cutting the deficit to one at 3:44. Parker Vaughn set up Cam Warren for a one-timer, and he made no mistake, scoring his sixth of the season to make it 4-3. North Bay kept the pressure on and quickly found the equalizer at 4:28. Evgeny Dubrovtsev fired an initial shot that David Egorov got a piece of, but the puck trickled through and across the line, tying the game 4-4. Brantford responded on the power play once again. At 7:03, Adam Benak connected with Caleb Malhotra, who found Jake O'Brien in open space. O'Brien hammered home his second of the game and 28th of the season to restore the Bulldogs' lead at 5 - 4. The goal also marked O'Brien's 254th career point, setting a new franchise record for all-time points leader. The Battalion pushed back with a man advantage of their own, but Egorov came up with a key glove save on a drive from Kent Greer.

North Bay would eventually break through at 17:19 to tie the game 5- 5, as Greer's shot from the point was tipped in front by Nick Wellenreiter for his 23rd of the season. In the final moments, the Bulldogs pressed for the go-ahead goal. Adam Benak was denied on a one-timer, but moments later, Owen Protz stepped into a shot from the blue line and went bar down for his fifth of the season, giving Brantford a 6-5 lead at 18:21. North Bay pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker and continued to press, with Kaden Pitre generating a late chance, but Egorov kicked it aside. Nick Wellenreiter fired one final shot on goal, but Egorov stood tall to make the save and seal the victory.

The Bulldogs closed out the night with a 6-5 victory, clinching the Hamilton Spectator Trophy as OHL regular season champions.

Brantford returns to action on Sunday, March 22, when they travel to the CAA Centre to take on the Brampton Steelheads in their final game of the regular season. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m.

By: Mikayla Grimes







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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