Attack Wrap up Regular Season with Two Divisional Rivals

Published on March 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack come into this final weekend of the regular season getting points in 9 of their last 11 games after a 4-3 win at home over Flint Wednesday night. The Attack will face their divisional rivals, the Guelph Storm in Guelph on Friday before coming home to host the Kitchener Rangers in their last regular season game of the year, both of those games are 7 pm starts. All playoff teams are locked in as the season finishes, however in the Western Conference the playoff matchups are still to be determined as just one point separates the second and third place teams, that being the second place Windsor Spitfires (94 points), and the third place Flint Firebirds (93 points). The final three teams making it from the West are just as close as just two points are separating them, sixth place Owen Sound Attack (61 points), seventh place Guelph Storm (59 points), and eighth place Saginaw Spirit (59 points). The Attack will be looking to further distance themselves from Guelph and Saginaw in the standings. The Attack have won two in a row and will be looking to continue their strong play as of late into this final weekend of regular season play.

HEAD TO HEAD:

This is the eighth and final meeting between the Attack and the Storm this season, with the Attack holding the slight 4-3 series lead. The Attack are currently sitting two points ahead of Guelph and will guarantee themselves to finish ahead of them with a win on Friday night. Last season these two teams split the season series, the Attack come into this meeting having won their last head-to-head 4-1 in Owen Sound on March 14th. This will also be the eighth and final meeting with the Rangers for the Attack this season. The Rangers currently sit first in the West and will face the 8th seed in the first round of playoffs. Last season the Attack went 2-6 against the Rangers and are currently trailing in this years series 5-2 so they will be looking to avoid going 2-6 for the second straight year against the Rangers.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (26-31-4-5)

The Attack currently sit at 26-31-4-5 which puts them at 61 points, good for 6th in the West. The Attack are 6-2-2-0 in their last 10 games and come into this weekend on a two game winning streak looking to stay in sixth in the standing after getting points in 9 of their last 11 games. To do so they will be looking to continue their high power offensive attack as they currently sit in 9th for goals for, and will turn to their top performers, Pierce Mbuyi (31-39-70), Tristan Delisle (29-31-60), Harry Nansi (13-41-54), Lenny Greenberg (13-34-47), and Cole Zurawski (23-22-45) to lead the offence. The Attack will count on goaltenders Trenten Bennett (9 W, 3.88 GAA, and 0.898 SAV%) and Matthew Koprowski (7 W, 4.16 GAA, 0.875 SAV%, and 1 SO) to shut the door this weekend. The Attack look to continued success with their sixth ranked power play, which is clicking at a 24% rate.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among two players drafted to the NHL, Trenten Bennett (NJD) and Harry Nansi (TOR) who were both taken in the 2025 NHL Draft. The future is now for the Attack with 6 players ranked in the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings for North American Skaters for the 2026 NHL Draft; Pierce Mbuyi (44th), Cole Zurawski (47th), Wesley Royston (51st) Elliot Arnett (127th), Julian Brown (197th) and Nicholas Sykora (221st).

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have 12 players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Tristan Delisle (Michigan Tech) Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), Masen Wray (Holy Cross), Braedyn Rogers (Rochester Institute of Technology), and Cole Zurawski (Notre Dame).

SCOUTING THE STORM (27-34-2-3)

Coming in to this weekend the Storm sit two points behind of the Attack for 3rd in the Midwest Division and 6th in the Western Conference. In their last 10 games the Storm are 1-8-0-1, losing five in a row which puts them at 27-34-2-3 on the season. The Storm will be looking to Tyler Hopkins (24-25-49), Ethan Miedema (23-22-45), and Illia Shybinskyi (18-24-42) to carry the offense, while the goaltending tandem of Zachary Jovanovski (24 W, 3.40 GAA, .891 SV%) and Colin Ellsworth (3 W, 4.32 GAA, .863 SV%) will look to stop the Attack offence.

DRAFTED STORM:

The Storm have 4 current players drafted to the NHL, 1 taken in the 2023 NHL Draft, that being Ethan Miedema (BUF) and the other 3 all taken in the 2025 NHL Draft, Quinn Beauchesne (PIT), Tyler Hopkins (TOR), and Grant Spada (TB).

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (47-13-4-2)

Coming in to this game the Rangers sit in 1st in the Western Conference, 6 points ahead of the Windsor Spitfires at 100 points. The Rangers 9-1-0-0 in their last 10 games are on a three game winning streak and will be looking to, Jack Pridham (45-44-89), Dylan Edwards (39-46-85), and Christian Humphreys (27-57-84) to carry the offence, while the goaltending tandem of Christian Kirsch (27 W, 2.38 GAA, .901 SV%) and Jason Schaubel (20 W, 2.45 GAA, .903 SV%) will look to stop the Attack offence.

DRAFTED RANGERS:

The Rangers have 12 current players drafted to the NHL, 1 taken in the 2023 NHL Draft, Matthew Andonovski (OTT). 6 in the 2024 Draft, Luke Ellinas (OTT), Sam O'Reilly (EDM -> TB), Jack Pridham (CHI), Christian Humphreys (COL), Jared Woolley (LA), and Christian Kirsch (SJS). 5 from the 2025 Draft, Gabriel Chiarot (VAN), Matthew Hlacar (TOR), Luca Romano (NYI), Cameron Reid (NSH), and Andrew MacNiel (MON).

Stay up-to-date on all the action this week by watching live on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates at @Attackohl.

UPCOMING REGULAR SEASON HOME GAMES - TICKETS | LISTEN LIVE | WATCH LIVE

Sat. Mar. 21, 2026 vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm

OHL WESTERN CONFERENCE QUARTER FINAL SERIES SCENARIOS - TICKETS | LISTEN LIVE | WATCH LIVE

GAME IF vs. KITCHENER RANGERS IF vs. WINDSOR SPITFIRES IF vs. FLINT FIREBIRDS

1 Fri. March 27, 2026 @ 7pm | @KIT Thurs. March 26, 2026 @ 7:07pm | @WSR Thurs. March 26, 2026 @ 7pm | @FLNT

2 Sun. March 29, 2026 @ 7pm | @KIT Sat. March 28, 2026 @ 7:07pm | @WSR Sat. March 28, 2026 @ 7pm | @FLNT

3 Tues. March 31, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS Mon. March 30, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS Mon. March 30, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS

4 Thurs. April 2, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS Wed. April 1, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS Wed. April 1, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS

5* Fri. April 3, 2026 @ 7pm | @KIT* Fri. April 3, 2026 @ 7:07pm | @WSR* Sat. April 4, 2026 @ 7pm | @FLNT *

6* Sun. April 5, 2026 @ 2pm | @OS* Sun. April 5, 2026 @ 2pm | @OS* Mon. April 6, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS*

7* Tues. April 7, 2026 @ 7pm | @KIT* Tues. April 7, 2026 @ 7:07pm | @WSR* Tues. April 7, 2026 @ 7pm | @FLNT*

Bold - Home Game. |* - Game only played if necessary







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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