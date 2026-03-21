Petes Secure Home Ice in Round 1 with Win in Kingston

Published on March 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes right wing Matthew Soto vs. the Kingston Frontenacs

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Mackenzie Dunford) Peterborough Petes right wing Matthew Soto vs. the Kingston Frontenacs(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Mackenzie Dunford)

(Kingston, ON) - On Friday, March 20, the Peterborough Petes were in Kingston to wrap up the season series with the Kingston Frontenacs. Adam Levac scored an empty net goal late in the third period to give Peterborough a 4-2 win, clinching fourth in the Eastern Conference and home ice for round 1 of the playoffs.

Easton Rye extended his league lead in wins, stopping 36 shots and picking up his 38th victory of the year. Rye's 38 wins ties Rick Laferriere's Petes record for most wins in a single season. Adam Novotný, Yanis Lutz, Aiden Young, and Adam Levac scored for Peterborough. James Petrovski had two assists, while Carson Cameron, Leon Kolarik, Matthew Soto, and Matthew Perreault all picked up an assist.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (1:35) - Adam Novotný (34), Assists - James Petrovski (33), Carson Cameron (13)

Peterborough Goal (4:36) - Yanis Lutz (13), Assists - Leon Kolarik (22), James Petrovski (34)

Kingston Goal (16:51) - Matthew Frost (14), Assists - Riley Clark (8), Matthew Henderson (15)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (3:05) PP - Aiden Young (23), Assists - Matthew Soto (32), Matthew Perreault (23)

Kingston Goal (5:13) SH - Riley Clark (4), Unassisted

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (18:53) EN - Adam Levac (16), Unassisted

The Petes are back in action on Sunday, March 22, when they travel to Oshawa to take on the Oshawa Generals in their final game of the regular season. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at the Tribute Communities Centre. Fans can catch the game live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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