Petes Secure Home Ice in Round 1 with Win in Kingston
Published on March 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes right wing Matthew Soto vs. the Kingston Frontenacs
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Mackenzie Dunford)
(Kingston, ON) - On Friday, March 20, the Peterborough Petes were in Kingston to wrap up the season series with the Kingston Frontenacs. Adam Levac scored an empty net goal late in the third period to give Peterborough a 4-2 win, clinching fourth in the Eastern Conference and home ice for round 1 of the playoffs.
Easton Rye extended his league lead in wins, stopping 36 shots and picking up his 38th victory of the year. Rye's 38 wins ties Rick Laferriere's Petes record for most wins in a single season. Adam Novotný, Yanis Lutz, Aiden Young, and Adam Levac scored for Peterborough. James Petrovski had two assists, while Carson Cameron, Leon Kolarik, Matthew Soto, and Matthew Perreault all picked up an assist.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Peterborough Goal (1:35) - Adam Novotný (34), Assists - James Petrovski (33), Carson Cameron (13)
Peterborough Goal (4:36) - Yanis Lutz (13), Assists - Leon Kolarik (22), James Petrovski (34)
Kingston Goal (16:51) - Matthew Frost (14), Assists - Riley Clark (8), Matthew Henderson (15)
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (3:05) PP - Aiden Young (23), Assists - Matthew Soto (32), Matthew Perreault (23)
Kingston Goal (5:13) SH - Riley Clark (4), Unassisted
Third Period:
Peterborough Goal (18:53) EN - Adam Levac (16), Unassisted
The Petes are back in action on Sunday, March 22, when they travel to Oshawa to take on the Oshawa Generals in their final game of the regular season. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at the Tribute Communities Centre. Fans can catch the game live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.
Images from this story
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Peterborough Petes left wing Leon Kolarik congratulates centre Yanis Lutz
(Mackenzie Dunford)
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Peterborough Petes left wing Adam Novotný vs. the Kingston Frontenacs
(Mackenzie Dunford)
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Peterborough Petes right wing Matthew Soto vs. the Kingston Frontenacs
(Mackenzie Dunford)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026
- Brantford Bulldogs Crowned 2026 OHL Regular Season Champions - OHL
- Rangers Surrender Late Third Period Goal in 4-3 Loss to Sting - Kitchener Rangers
- Bears Rained out, 6-3, by Storm - Owen Sound Attack
- Klepov Adds to Historic Season in 5-1 Loss to Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
- Kalto Nets Natural Hat Trick, Gens Upset 67's - Oshawa Generals
- Petes Secure Home Ice in Round 1 with Win in Kingston - Peterborough Petes
- Barrie Colts Set for Round 1 Matchup with Niagara - Barrie Colts
- Don Mills Flyers, Upper Canada College Selected to Compete at OHL Cup, Wild Card Matchups Set for March 30 - OHL
- Barrie Colts Raise $8,375 Through CHL Jersey Contest Jersey Auction - Barrie Colts
- Colts Earn Point in Hard-Fought Overtime Loss to Petes - Barrie Colts
- Game Preview: Sarnia Sting at Kitchener Rangers - March 20th, 2026 - Kitchener Rangers
- OHL Western Conference Quarter Final Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Owen Sound Attack
- Woody's Hoodies Surpasses $175,000 Raised for Local Cancer Initiatives in Just Two Years - Windsor Spitfires
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Soo Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
- Generals Wrap up Home-And-Home with 67's - Oshawa Generals
- Attack Wrap up Regular Season with Two Divisional Rivals - Owen Sound Attack
- Fronts Wrapping up the Regular Season Home Schedule against the Petes - Kingston Frontenacs
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